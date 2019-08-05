SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) Reaches $6.68 52-Week Low; Profile of 10 Analysts Covering Walmart Inc. (WMT)

The stock of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) hit a new 52-week low and has $6.21 target or 7.00% below today’s $6.68 share price. The 9 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $609.73 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $6.21 price target is reached, the company will be worth $42.68 million less. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.68. About 1.26 million shares traded or 8.68% up from the average. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW EXPECT TO BE BETWEEN $122 TO $132 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Suncoke Energy Partners, L.P. Declares Distribution Of $0.40 Per Unit

Among 17 analysts covering Walmart (NYSE:WMT), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 7 Hold. Therefore 59% are positive. Walmart had 28 analyst reports since February 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Guggenheim. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Citigroup. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, February 20 by UBS. The stock of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by BMO Capital Markets. J.P. Morgan maintained it with “Hold” rating and $108 target in Wednesday, February 20 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 17 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, June 24 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, February 19, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by Daiwa Securities. Bank of America maintained the shares of WMT in report on Wednesday, February 20 with “Buy” rating. See Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) latest ratings:

11/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Buy New Target: $123.0000 Initiates Coverage On

24/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Rating: Overweight Old Target: $120.0000 New Target: $125.0000 Maintain

17/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Overweight Old Target: $113.0000 New Target: $115.0000 Maintain

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: Deutsche Bank Rating: Buy Old Target: $118.0000 New Target: $120.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Neutral Old Target: $105.0000 New Target: $107.0000 Maintain

17/05/2019 Broker: Gordon Haskett Old Rating: Hold New Rating: Accumulate Upgrade

03/05/2019 Broker: Bernstein Old Rating: Market Perform New Rating: Outperform Upgrade

18/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Upgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: Citigroup Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Buy Old Target: $120 New Target: $115 Maintain

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.07, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SunCoke Energy, Inc. shares while 49 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.82 million shares or 3.96% more from 57.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hbk Invests Lp accumulated 144,300 shares. Millennium Management Limited Liability owns 160,372 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Assetmark Inc stated it has 48 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 740,499 shares. Jhl Ltd Liability Company holds 2.38% or 650,000 shares. Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Of Vermont stated it has 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Huntington Fincl Bank owns 74 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Piedmont Advisors Inc stated it has 16,277 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corp reported 142,960 shares stake. Bailard holds 0.01% or 22,200 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt holds 38,211 shares. Ftb Advsrs Inc reported 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Bridgeway Cap Mgmt invested in 775,000 shares.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company has market cap of $609.73 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Coal Mining. It has a 17.59 P/E ratio. The firm offers metallurgical and thermal coal.

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SunCoke Energy Inc (SXC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Dumping SunCoke Energy, Inc (SXC) ? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunCoke Energy to acquire SunCoke Energy Parnters in a Simplification Transaction – Seeking Alpha” on February 05, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Suncoke Energy (SXC) to Acquire All Publicly Traded Common Units Of SunCoke Energy Partners, LP (SXCP) – StreetInsider.com” published on February 05, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Wal-Mart Stores, Inc. operates retail stores in various formats worldwide. The company has market cap of $302.63 billion. It operates through three divisions: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and SamÂ’s Club. It has a 37.09 P/E ratio. The firm operates discount stores, supermarkets, supercenters, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, home improvement stores, specialty electronics stores, apparel stores, drug stores, convenience stores, and membership-only warehouse clubs; and retail Websites, such as walmart.com and samsclub.com, as well as mobile commerce applications.

The stock decreased 3.10% or $3.39 during the last trading session, reaching $106.01. About 4.43 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 15/03/2018 – PLAINTIFF ACCUSES WALMART OF VIOLATING THE FEDERAL SARBANES-OXLEY WHISTLEBLOWER PROTECTION LAW AND VARIOUS CALIFORNIA STATE LAWS, SEEKS A VARIETY OF DAMAGES; 14/03/2018 – WALMART WMT.N SAYS ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY, AVAILABLE TODAY IN SIX MARKETS, WILL GROW TO SERVE MORE THAN 100 METRO AREAS ACROSS U.S; 19/04/2018 – Earth Day Tip: Changing to SYLVANIA LED Light Bulbs Available at Walmart Can Help the Planet & Support U.S. Jobs; 14/03/2018 – Walmart to Expand Grocery Delivery as Amazon Battle Intensifies; 19/03/2018 – RPT-‘Exhausted’ Toys ‘R’ Us suppliers weigh options as huge retailer shuts; 29/03/2018 – Walmart reportedly in early talks to buy Humana; 07/05/2018 – Globe Technology: Walmart likely to announce Flipkart deal before end of week; 07/05/2018 – Walmart To Introduce Opioid Prescription Restrictions, Require E-prescriptions — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – WALMART INC WMT.N CFO SAYS FROM AN INVESTOR STANDPOINT DILUTION IN SHORT TERM IS NOT INSIGNIFCANT BUT STILL BELIEVES THIS IS THE RIGHT OPPORTUNITY; 18/04/2018 – Walmart Announces 20 MMT of Supplier Emission Reductions through Project Gigaton; Unveils Plans for Expanding Electric Vehicle Charging Stations and Doubling U.S. Wind and Solar Energy Use