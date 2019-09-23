SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) Reaches $6.61 After 7.00% Up Move; Logmein (LOGM) Sentiment Is 0.75

Logmein Inc (LOGM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.49, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 112 active investment managers increased or started new holdings, while 150 trimmed and sold positions in Logmein Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 45.73 million shares, up from 44.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Logmein Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 6 to 1 for a decrease of 5. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 110 Increased: 69 New Position: 43.

The stock of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 3.20% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $6.61. About 381,730 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLION; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP SXCP.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA ATTRIBUTABLE TO SXCP GUIDANCE OF $215 MLN TO $225 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Backs FY Consolidated Adj EBITDA $240M-$255; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q Rev $214.8M; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 06/03/2018 SunCoke Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Nokomis Capital Buys New 1.3% Position in SunCoke EnergyThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $602.43M company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $7.07 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SXC worth $42.17 million more.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “UPDATE: LogMeIn (LOGM) Having Informal Talks on Selling Parts of Co – Bloomberg, Citing DealReporter – StreetInsider.com” on September 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LOGM or MANT: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “INVESTOR ACTION REMINDER: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against LogMeIn, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Bold360 Optimizes Workflows for Behind-the-Scenes Customer Support Teams – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did LogMeIn’s (NASDAQ:LOGM) Share Price Deserve to Gain 79%? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Analysts await LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.07 EPS, down 9.32% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.18 per share. LOGM’s profit will be $52.86M for 16.79 P/E if the $1.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual EPS reported by LogMeIn, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.89% EPS growth.

LogMeIn, Inc. provides cloud-based services for individuals and businesses to securely connect to their workplace, colleagues, and customers. The company has market cap of $3.55 billion. The firm offers GoToMeeting, a secure product for online meetings, sales demonstrations, and collaborative gatherings; GoToTraining, a secure online training product for interactive training sessions; GoToWebinar, a do-it-yourself Webinar product for organizations to enhance market reach; join.me, join.me pro, and join.me enterprise that are browser online meeting and screen sharing services; OpenVoice, a reservation-less audio conferencing service; Grasshopper, a well-known provider of cloud telephony solutions; and BoldChat, a Web live chat service. It has a 161.88 P/E ratio. It also provides GoToAssist, GoToAssist Corporate, and GoToAssist Seeit, which offer cloud IT support solutions to deliver uptime for people and their computers, mobile devices, and apps; LogMeIn Rescue, Rescue Lens, and LogMeIn Rescue+Mobile, which are Web remote support and customer care services offering remote support; and Xively, an IoT cloud platform and connected product management solution.

Indaba Capital Management L.P. holds 4.55% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. for 319,247 shares. Bernzott Capital Advisors owns 350,444 shares or 3.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc has 2.9% invested in the company for 4.09 million shares. The Colorado-based Rk Capital Management Llc has invested 2.51% in the stock. Lyon Street Capital Llc, a California-based fund reported 13,500 shares.

The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $71.88. About 143,286 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (LOGM) has declined 6.50% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President, CEO Bill Wagner to Board; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Rev $279.2M; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Inc.: Jesse A. Cohn Has Decided Not to Stand for Re-election to Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – Akamai Elects LogMeIn President and CEO Bill Wagner to Board of Directors; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees 2Q EPS 3c-EPS 4c; 20/04/2018 – DJ LogMeIn Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LOGM); 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award; 21/05/2018 – LogMeln CFO Edward Herdiech Named Boston Business Journal 2018 CFO of the Year Honoree

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company has market cap of $602.43 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Coal Mining. It has a 17.38 P/E ratio. The firm offers metallurgical and thermal coal.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.53 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.14, from 1.39 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 24 investors sold SunCoke Energy, Inc. shares while 36 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 72.01 million shares or 20.38% more from 59.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Illinois-based Guggenheim Cap Lc has invested 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Strs Ohio owns 57,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Invesco has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc stated it has 0% in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Smithfield Tru invested in 0% or 212 shares. Glenmede Co Na invested in 0% or 2,675 shares. Assetmark has 276 shares. Trust Of Vermont has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 3,100 shares. Geode Mgmt Lc holds 1.25 million shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada owns 11,786 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 47,208 shares. Moreover, Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability has 0.02% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 23,914 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC). Moreover, Parametric Portfolio Associate Limited Liability has 0% invested in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) for 319,404 shares. Tower Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0% stake.

More notable recent SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) Delivered A Weaker ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “You Should Avoid SunCoke – Seeking Alpha” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “SunCoke Energy – Revulsion Creates Compelling Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on September 08, 2019. More interesting news about SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns SunCoke Energy, Inc.’s (NYSE:SXC)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5 Years Since Midstream Peak: Universe Update And In Memoriam – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 25, 2019.

Analysts await SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 earnings per share, down 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SXC’s profit will be $10.03 million for 15.02 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual earnings per share reported by SunCoke Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% EPS growth.