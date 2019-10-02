SunCoke Energy, Inc. (SXC) Reaches $5.41 After 5.00% Down Move; AGRI-DYNAMICS (AGDY) SI Decreased By 3.23%

The stock of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 3.74% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 443,768 shares traded. SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) has declined 34.00% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.00% the S&P500. Some Historical SXC News: 30/05/2018 – SunCoke Energy Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Seaport for Jun. 6-7; 09/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY PARTNERS LP – 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE PROJECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $61 MLN; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC – QTRLY REV $350.5 MLN VS $309.7 MLN; 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Capital Adds Spirit Realty, Exits SunCoke Energy: 13F; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 13c; 26/04/2018 – SunCoke Energy 1Q EPS 26c; 20/04/2018 – DJ SunCoke Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SXC); 15/05/2018 – Mangrove Partners Exits Position in SunCoke Energy; 26/04/2018 – SUNCOKE ENERGY INC SXC.N – REAFFIRM FULL-YEAR 2018 CONSOLIDATED ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE OF $240 MILLION TO $255 MILLIONThe move comes after 7 months negative chart setup for the $493.44 million company. It was reported on Oct, 2 by Barchart.com. We have $5.14 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:SXC worth $24.67M less.

AGRI-DYNAMICS INC (OTCMKTS:AGDY) had a decrease of 3.23% in short interest. AGDY’s SI was 3,000 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 3.23% from 3,100 shares previously. With 6,200 avg volume, 1 days are for AGRI-DYNAMICS INC (OTCMKTS:AGDY)’s short sellers to cover AGDY’s short positions. It closed at $0.0499 lastly. It is down 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Agri Dynamics, Inc. is a holding company providing management consulting services. The company has market cap of $3.22 million.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company has market cap of $493.44 million. The firm operates through four divisions: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Coal Mining. It has a 14.24 P/E ratio. The firm offers metallurgical and thermal coal.

Analysts await SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.11 EPS, down 38.89% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.18 per share. SXC’s profit will be $10.03M for 12.30 P/E if the $0.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by SunCoke Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 266.67% EPS growth.

