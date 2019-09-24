SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) and Its Rivals Financial Results Comparison

We are comparing SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) and its peers on their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation. They are Nonmetallic Mineral Mining companies, competing one another.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SunCoke Energy Inc. has 68% of its shares held by institutional investors & an average of 32.30% institutional ownership for its peers. On other hand SunCoke Energy Inc. has 0.3% of its shares held by company insiders & an average of 27.36% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have SunCoke Energy Inc. and its rivals’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.90% 1.30% Industry Average 3.40% 4.27% 1.77%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares SunCoke Energy Inc. and its rivals’ net income, gross revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy Inc. N/A 8 18.20 Industry Average 13.64M 401.15M 17.57

SunCoke Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its peers. With presently higher price-to-earnings ratio SunCoke Energy Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SunCoke Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunCoke Energy Inc. -16.78% -13.26% -8.55% -32.11% -34% -11.23% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 6.35% 0.00% 0.00% 5.72%

For the past year SunCoke Energy Inc. has -11.23% weaker performance while SunCoke Energy Inc.’s rivals have 5.72% stronger performance.

Liquidity

SunCoke Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 1.73 and has 1.33 Quick Ratio. SunCoke Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SunCoke Energy Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility and Risk

SunCoke Energy Inc. has a beta of 1.29 and its 29.00% more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s rivals have beta of 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

SunCoke Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Coal Mining. The company offers metallurgical and thermal coal. It also provides coal handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, and coal mining customers. SunCoke Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.