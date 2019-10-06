SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) and Its Peers Financial Results Comparison

SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) is a company in the Nonmetallic Mineral Mining industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68% of SunCoke Energy Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.30% of all Nonmetallic Mineral Mining’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand SunCoke Energy Inc. has 0.3% of its shares owned by company insiders & an average of 27.36% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have SunCoke Energy Inc. and its peers’ return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy Inc. 1,266,875,000.00% 5.90% 1.30% Industry Average 3.40% 4.27% 1.77%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares SunCoke Energy Inc. and its peers’ top-line revenue, valuation and net profit.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy Inc. 81.08M 6 18.20 Industry Average 13.64M 401.15M 17.57

SunCoke Energy Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its competitors. The business has a higher P/E ratio which is currently more expensive in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of recent ratings for SunCoke Energy Inc. and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score SunCoke Energy Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 0.00 2.00

$8 is the consensus price target of SunCoke Energy Inc., with a potential upside of 50.66%. The potential upside of the peers is 116.36%. The equities research analysts’ belief based on the results shown earlier is that SunCoke Energy Inc.’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of SunCoke Energy Inc. and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunCoke Energy Inc. -16.78% -13.26% -8.55% -32.11% -34% -11.23% Industry Average 0.00% 0.00% 6.35% 0.00% 0.00% 5.72%

For the past year SunCoke Energy Inc. has -11.23% weaker performance while SunCoke Energy Inc.’s peers have 5.72% stronger performance.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of SunCoke Energy Inc. are 1.8 and 1.1. Competitively, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s competitors have 1.73 and 1.33 for Current and Quick Ratio. SunCoke Energy Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than SunCoke Energy Inc.’s competitors.

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.29 shows that SunCoke Energy Inc. is 29.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, SunCoke Energy Inc.’s peers’ beta is 0.87 which is 13.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

SunCoke Energy Inc. does not pay a dividend.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Coal Mining. The company offers metallurgical and thermal coal. It also provides coal handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, and coal mining customers. SunCoke Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.