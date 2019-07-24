SunCoke Energy Inc. (SXC) and Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations in SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) and Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG). The two are both Nonmetallic Mineral Mining companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SunCoke Energy Inc. 9 0.55 N/A 0.42 19.28 Hallador Energy Company 5 0.56 N/A 0.40 13.37

Table 1 demonstrates SunCoke Energy Inc. and Hallador Energy Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Hallador Energy Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than SunCoke Energy Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the company with a higher P/E ratio. SunCoke Energy Inc.’s shares have been trading at higher P/E ratio which means it is presently more expensive than Hallador Energy Company.

Profitability

Table 2 represents SunCoke Energy Inc. (NYSE:SXC) and Hallador Energy Company (NASDAQ:HNRG)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SunCoke Energy Inc. 0.00% 5.9% 1.3% Hallador Energy Company 0.00% 4.8% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

SunCoke Energy Inc.’s 1.07 beta indicates that its volatility is 7.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hallador Energy Company’s beta is -0.11 which is 111.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

SunCoke Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 1.8 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Hallador Energy Company are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. SunCoke Energy Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Hallador Energy Company.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

SunCoke Energy Inc. and Hallador Energy Company has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.7% and 48.2%. SunCoke Energy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Comparatively, 11.5% are Hallador Energy Company’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) SunCoke Energy Inc. -1.95% -5.85% -18.54% -25.97% -35.58% -5.96% Hallador Energy Company -1.28% 6.52% -4.26% -12.64% -26.16% 6.31%

For the past year SunCoke Energy Inc. had bearish trend while Hallador Energy Company had bullish trend.

Summary

SunCoke Energy Inc. beats on 8 of the 10 factors Hallador Energy Company.

SunCoke Energy, Inc. operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, Coal Logistics, and Coal Mining. The company offers metallurgical and thermal coal. It also provides coal handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, and coal mining customers. SunCoke Energy, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Lisle, Illinois.

Hallador Energy Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, production, and sale of steam coal for the electric power generation industry in the United States. The company holds interests in the Oaktown 1 underground mine located in Knox County, Indiana; the Oaktown 2 mine located in Knox County, Indiana and Lawrence County, Illinois; Carlisle underground coal mine located near the town of Carlisle, Indiana; Ace in the Hole mine located near Clay City, Indiana; and Bulldog underground mine located in Vermillion County, Illinois. It is also involved in oil and gas exploration activities in Michigan and Indiana. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.