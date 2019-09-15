Suncoast Equity Management Upped Its Accenture LTD (ACN) Holding; SUZUKI MOTOR ORDINARY SHARES (SZKMF) Shorts Lowered By 23.5%

SUZUKI MOTOR CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SZKMF) had a decrease of 23.5% in short interest. SZKMF’s SI was 447,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 23.5% from 584,300 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 2235 days are for SUZUKI MOTOR CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:SZKMF)’s short sellers to cover SZKMF’s short positions. It closed at $39.65 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 15, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Suncoast Equity Management increased Accenture Ltd (ACN) stake by 1.49% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suncoast Equity Management acquired 3,013 shares as Accenture Ltd (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Suncoast Equity Management holds 205,810 shares with $38.03 million value, up from 202,797 last quarter. Accenture Ltd now has $124.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $194.62. About 1.46 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 30/04/2018 – Accenture Expands Oracle Capabilities In The UK With Acquisition Of Certus Solutions; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 23/05/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC ACN.N – TERMS OF DEAL WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 06/03/2018 – Accenture Study Finds Growing Demand for Digital Health Services Revolutionizing Delivery Models: Patients, Doctors + Machines; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q EPS $1.37; 30/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named Largest Digital Network Worldwide by Advertising Age in Annual Agency Report for Third Year in a; 22/05/2018 – Accenture Provides Video Platform for Turner’s OTT products; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – DECLARES SEMI-ANNUAL CASH DIVIDEND OF $1.33 PER SHARE, A 10% INCREASE OVER PRIOR YEAR

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $193.38’s average target is -0.64% below currents $194.62 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, March 21 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Friday, March 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Thursday, September 12 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Friday, March 29. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $184 target. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, June 13 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Friday, March 29 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo given on Wednesday, March 20.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 14,135 are held by Park Avenue Llc. First Quadrant LP Ca has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Ohio-based Foster And Motley has invested 0.76% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Portland Global Lc has 1,663 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Lc holds 352 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neumann Cap Limited Co stated it has 0.95% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mcrae Mngmt accumulated 50,079 shares or 3.7% of the stock. Weiss Asset LP reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement Systems owns 137,820 shares. Aureus Asset Management Ltd Co has invested 0.04% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Omers Administration Corporation reported 46,400 shares stake. Bath Savings Trust holds 28,285 shares. Seabridge Inv Advsr Lc holds 210 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Hourglass Cap Ltd stated it has 2,500 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings.

Suzuki Motor Corporation manufactures and markets automobiles, motorcycles, and marine and power products in Japan, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.58 billion. It offers all-terrain vehicles, mini-vehicles, sub-compact vehicles, standard-sized vehicles, outboard motors, engines for snowmobiles, electro senior vehicles, and houses, as well as motorized wheelchairs, industrial equipment, etc. It has a 8.07 P/E ratio.