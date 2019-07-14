Suncoast Equity Management Raised Its Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $353,997; Sumitomo Life Insurance Company Trimmed Its Holding in Cypress Semiconductor Com (CY) by $326,074 as Stock Price Rose

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com (CY) by 24.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company sold 23,291 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 71,600 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.07 million, down from 94,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Company who had been investing in Cypress Semiconductor Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $22.49. About 7.01 million shares traded. Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) has declined 1.59% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.02% the S&P500. Some Historical CY News: 26/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMI 1Q ADJ REV $582.2M, EST. $580.5M; 12/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/05/2018 – Cypress Semi Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR $540.0 MLN IN REVOLVING COMMITMENTS, TERM LOANS OF $542.25 MLN – SEC FILING; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Raises Cypress Semiconductor Rtg To ‘BB’; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q EPS 1c-EPS 4c; 24/04/2018 – CYPRESS SEMICONDUCTOR CORP SAYS DISAGREE WITH THE CONCLUSIONS MADE BY ISS AND GLASS LEWIS IN REGARD TO J. DANIEL MCCRANIE; 30/05/2018 – Cypress Unveils the World’s Most Advanced Flash Memory Solutions for Developers of Safety-Critical Applications in Automotive; 26/04/2018 – Cypress Semi Sees 2Q Adj EPS 27c-Adj EPS 31c; 07/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Energy Transfer Partners, Cypress Semiconductor, Xcel Energy,

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $203.3. About 17.60M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – Tech group urges U.S. to recruit allies to take on China, not tariffs; 30/05/2018 – Apple Inc. vs VirnetX Inc. | FWD Entered | 05/30/2018; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief. via @cnbctech; 16/03/2018 – Tech Today: Qualcomm LBO? Micron Options Plays, Apple’s Next A.R. — Barron’s Blog; 12/03/2018 – Financial Terms of Apple-Texture Deal Not Disclosed; 11/04/2018 – Todd Spangler: New Apple Music Head Named as Service Surpasses 40 Million Subscribers; 02/04/2018 – $INTC $AAPL Apple plans to move away from Intel chips; 23/03/2018 – Goldman Chosen to Help Manage Apple’s Tax Billions for Ireland; 29/05/2018 – Apple is planning on using OLED screens on all new iPhones going forward, meaning a good deal of benefits for consumers, according to @robotodd; 11/04/2018 – Gartner: HP Had 20.8% Market Share in 1Q, Followed by Lenovo at 20%, Then Dell, Apple, Asus and Acer

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $437,418 activity. 17,000 shares were sold by Thad Trent, worth $261,032.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Company, which manages about $743.92M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Welltower Inc Com by 4,466 shares to 24,360 shares, valued at $1.89M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 3,828 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,467 shares, and has risen its stake in Parsley Energy Inc Cl A (NYSE:PE).

Analysts await Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.19 EPS, down 29.63% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CY’s profit will be $69.53 million for 29.59 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Cypress Semiconductor Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.39% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold CY shares while 103 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 294.04 million shares or 3.20% more from 284.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 334 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Snow Cap Limited Partnership has invested 0.08% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Mutual Of America Management Ltd Company reported 542,082 shares. Brown Advisory has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Shine Advisory Svcs reported 0% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). The New York-based Tiaa Cref Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.02% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Co reported 58,622 shares. Gotham Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 288,465 shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 10,650 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Oppenheimer And holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 198,213 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 5.82 million shares. Parametric Port Limited Liability holds 0.01% or 1.16M shares in its portfolio. Optimum reported 77,900 shares. Hodges Mgmt holds 1.3% of its portfolio in Cypress Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:CY) for 863,170 shares.

