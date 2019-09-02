Suncoast Equity Management Lifted Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; Thor Inds Com (THO) Stake Has Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Thor Inds Inc Com (THO) by 130.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc bought 6,730 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.91% . The institutional investor held 11,880 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $740,000, up from 5,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Thor Inds Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.47B market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $45.91. About 616,797 shares traded. Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) has declined 36.90% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.90% the S&P500. Some Historical THO News: 29/03/2018 – THOR MINING PLC THRL.L – UPDATE ON COMPANY’S INTEREST IN USA LITHIUM PTY LTD; 28/03/2018 – THOR MINING THR BUY PACT FOR TUNGSTEN & COPPER PROSPECTS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Thor Industries; 10/04/2018 – Thor Industries Management Roadshow Set By CL King for Apr. 17; 25/05/2018 – With travel season, pain at the pump could add to Winnebago’s woes; 24/05/2018 – THOR MINING – US DEPARTMENT OF INTERIOR CONFIRMED THAT TUNGSTEN, PRIMARY RESOURCE MINERAL AT PILOT MOUNTAIN, IS INCLUDED IN FINAL LIST OF CRITICAL MINERALS; 19/04/2018 – NARA: Lecture and Book Signing with Brad Thor; 07/03/2018 – Thor Industries 2Q Net $79.8M; 25/04/2018 – Strong Initial Drill Results Including 5.5 Metres @ 30.1g/t Au Intersected at Thor’s Segilola Gold Project; 08/03/2018 – Thor Mining to Concentrate Resources on Three Key Projects

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $208.49. About 19.54 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q EPS $2.73; 03/04/2018 – Boing Boing: Score Apple’s HomePod for free in this giveaway; 11/05/2018 – The Apple Rush Company, Inc. announces the purchase of the assets and accounts of Green Frog Products, Inc. to enhance the buil; 19/03/2018 – Moneyweb (ZA): Apple is said to develop displays to replace Samsung screens; 04/05/2018 – Swiss National Bank Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple: 13F; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 29/05/2018 – Apple is reportedly planning on using OLED screens on new iPhones going forward. Consumers could see a good deal of benefits, according to @robotodd; 20/03/2018 – Apple Rumors Feed: Apple IBM combine Watson and Core ML for the smartest ever mobile apps (Ben Lovejoy/9 to 5 Mac)

Since July 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $202,880 activity.

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $183.81M and $471.56 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stericycle Inc Com (NASDAQ:SRCL) by 4,137 shares to 1,260 shares, valued at $108,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 1,671 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,924 shares, and cut its stake in Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com New (NYSE:LH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 39 investors sold THO shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 46.11 million shares or 1.17% more from 45.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Schroder Invest Mngmt Grp Inc has 0.04% invested in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) for 346,215 shares. Mariner Ltd holds 0.17% or 194,561 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board holds 0% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) or 9,347 shares. Amp Cap Invsts Limited, a Australia-based fund reported 11,057 shares. Svcs Automobile Association reported 7,641 shares stake. Geode Mngmt Lc holds 580,735 shares. Anderson Hoagland reported 8,230 shares. Callahan Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.33% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Duncker Streett And Communications, a Missouri-based fund reported 200 shares. Dean Cap stated it has 1.91% in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Retirement Sys Of Alabama reported 68,094 shares stake. First Hawaiian Fincl Bank reported 1,754 shares. North Point Port Managers Oh reported 1.44% of its portfolio in Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO). Hutchinson Management Ca accumulated 153,347 shares. Capital Glob Investors owns 701,600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur Company holds 2.42% or 10.01 million shares. Castleark Limited Company owns 1.44% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 201,850 shares. Shelton Mgmt holds 1.84% or 88,727 shares in its portfolio. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt Inc accumulated 22,883 shares. Moreover, Parkside Retail Bank Tru has 1.88% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 29,334 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Co reported 54,246 shares. Bartlett Limited Liability Company accumulated 444,615 shares or 3.23% of the stock. Swiss Bancshares holds 3.32% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 15.93M shares. Kcm Invest Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 275,345 shares. Paragon Mngmt holds 8,867 shares or 1.02% of its portfolio. Fincl Advisers Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.55 million shares or 2.07% of all its holdings. 6,804 are held by Gould Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation Ca. American Asset Inc has invested 1.86% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 273,334 were reported by Bryn Mawr Tru Com. 3.82M are owned by Pictet Asset Mgmt Limited.

