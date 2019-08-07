Suncoast Equity Management Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake by $353,997; Donaldson Capital Management Decreased Maxim Integrated Prods Com (MXIM) Stake by $338,458; Shares Declined

Donaldson Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com (MXIM) by 37.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donaldson Capital Management Llc sold 6,386 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.15% . The institutional investor held 10,485 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $557,000, down from 16,871 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donaldson Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Maxim Integrated Prods Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $54.1. About 1.49 million shares traded. Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) has declined 2.95% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.95% the S&P500. Some Historical MXIM News: 07/03/2018 – Virtusa at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 21/05/2018 – Maxim Group LLC Expands Equity Research Platform With the Appointment of a Senior TMT Analyst; 27/03/2018 – Maxim’s Ultra-Small Step-Down Converters Deliver the Industry’s Lowest Quiescent Current and Highest Peak Efficiency for Always-on Automotive Applications; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM EXPECT FY19 TO BE A DOWN YEAR GIVEN SMARTPHONE MARKET NOW IN DECLINE; 05/03/2018 Beyond Commerce, Inc. Retains Maxim Group, LLC; 15/03/2018 – MAXIM POWER CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.23; 13/04/2018 – Identiv Group Dinner Scheduled By Maxim Group LLC for Apr. 16; 03/04/2018 – Reed’s at Group Breakfast Hosted By Maxim Group LLC Today; 30/05/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : MAXIM SAYS SUBSCRIPTION SERVICES LONG-TERM OPPORTUNITY NOT ATTRACTIVE ENOUGH; 06/03/2018 – VMWARE INC VMW.N : MAXIM RASIES TARGET PRICE TO $134 FROM $123

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $890.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.89% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $197. About 33.22 million shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – Saudi Aramco may be more profitable than Apple, according to a leaked report; 14/05/2018 – TIAA-CREF Adds Aptiv, Exits Baidu, Cuts Apple: 13F; 21/03/2018 – U.S. investment trusts gobble assets; retirement plans retreat from active funds; 06/04/2018 – Apple Hires Former Amazon Devices CTO for Software Role; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Accountability 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 31/05/2018 – Apple delays production start of 6.1-inch iPhone due to quality problems at LCD maker Japan Display, supply chain sources say; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Mac Rev $5.85B; 12/04/2018 – Companies like Google and Apple are funding enough new US renewable energy to power Iceland

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 10,046 were reported by Wespac Advsr Ltd Liability Company. Origin Asset Mngmt Llp holds 2.14% or 134,280 shares. Peak Asset invested in 61,980 shares or 4.01% of the stock. Chickasaw Mgmt Limited Liability, a Tennessee-based fund reported 56,082 shares. Meridian Mgmt owns 13,640 shares. 1.71M were reported by Mackay Shields Limited. Srb Corporation reported 0.07% stake. Altavista Wealth Mngmt owns 40,165 shares. Merriman Wealth Limited Company reported 1.18% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Tudor Et Al owns 39,108 shares or 0.31% of their US portfolio. D L Carlson Invest Group Inc Inc reported 56,552 shares. Family Cap reported 22,893 shares or 1.84% of all its holdings. Mckinley Cap Mngmt Ltd Delaware holds 1.29% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 94,433 shares. Intact Inv Management has invested 0.08% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Mngmt has 1.4% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Donaldson Capital Management Llc, which manages about $967.55M and $1.12 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Parcel Service Inc Cl B (NYSE:UPS) by 3,440 shares to 247,546 shares, valued at $27.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boeing Co Com (NYSE:BA) by 2,519 shares in the quarter, for a total of 111,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (NYSE:PNC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold MXIM shares while 156 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 250.70 million shares or 5.70% less from 265.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt accumulated 2,518 shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 828 shares. Two Sigma Securities Limited Liability holds 0% or 6,693 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo Com Mn stated it has 5.47M shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. 1.23 million were reported by Bahl Gaynor Inc. Boston Private Wealth Limited Co holds 47,998 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon Corporation has invested 0.15% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Moreover, Regent Investment Lc has 0.18% invested in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 10,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM). Mutual Of America Mgmt Lc holds 36,610 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Manchester Capital Management Limited Liability Com reported 291 shares. 1St Source National Bank holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) for 4,880 shares. 196,259 were accumulated by Victory Cap Mgmt Incorporated. Com State Bank, a Missouri-based fund reported 29,073 shares. Aviance Limited Liability Com invested in 7 shares.