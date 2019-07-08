Suncoast Equity Management Lifted Apple (AAPL) Stake; Apollo Management Holdings LP Lowered Its Lennar (Call) (LEN) Holding by $6.37 Million

Apollo Management Holdings Lp decreased its stake in Lennar Corp (Call) (LEN) by 34.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apollo Management Holdings Lp sold 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 250,000 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.27 million, down from 380,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apollo Management Holdings Lp who had been investing in Lennar Corp (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $48.3. About 493,162 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 04/04/2018 – LENNAR SAYS ’18 GROSS MARGIN (MINUS BACKLOG) WILL BE 21.5%-22%; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: Remain Positive on Housing Industry Outlook in General; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – JAFFE WAS ALSO ELECTED TO LENNAR BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 23/05/2018 – Lennar also offers 90 days of Amazon tech services with the purchase of one of its new smart homes; 04/04/2018 – Lennar: CalAtlantic Integration Progressing Exactly on Target; 12/04/2018 – Lennar: Jon Jaffe Has Been Elected as the New President, Also Named to Board; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR – DOUBLING OF STANDARD DEDUCTION HELPS APARTMENT DWELLERS ACCUMULATE SAVINGS THEY NEED FOR A DOWN PAYMENT TO PURCHASE A HOME – CEO ON CONF CALL; 04/04/2018 – Lennar raises home sales forecast ahead of spring selling season; 04/04/2018 – Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: LEN, AMZN, CBS, VIAB, DPZ, PLAY & more; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $5.12 during the last trading session, reaching $199.11. About 9.40M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 02/05/2018 – The iPhone X was the most popular iPhone sold every week of Apple’s most recent quarter, Tim Cook told CNBC’s Jim Cramer; 19/03/2018 – Apple developing own screens using next-generation MicroLED tech -Bloomberg; 25/05/2018 – Apple has blocked the plans of the biggest distributor of PC-based video games to extend its reach into iPhones; 06/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook calls #MeToo, DACA and Parkland student activists ‘heroes’; 19/04/2018 – Apple celebrates Earth Day by debuting Daisy, the recycling robot; 16/03/2018 – Pittsburgh Trib: Saudi crown prince is said to plan meetings in U.S. with Apple, Google; 10/05/2018 – Apple hits record high amid lengthy winning streak; 11/05/2018 – Apple is vastly more profitable than Amazon; 25/04/2018 – Apple investors should be on edge as more chip firms warn about weak smartphone sales

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wright Invsts Serv accumulated 52,928 shares. Burgundy Asset Mngmt Limited invested in 1.27 million shares. Boston Lc invested in 282,785 shares. Quantbot Tech LP owns 42,248 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Advisory owns 1.01 million shares for 0.33% of their portfolio. Guardian Tru Co reported 789,567 shares. Covington Invest Advisors Incorporated reported 33,451 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.75% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Asset Management One Communications Limited holds 2.55M shares or 2.62% of its portfolio. Lbmc Invest Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 3,634 shares. Pzena Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). London Company Of Virginia accumulated 2.52 million shares. C M Bidwell & Associate Limited owns 174 shares. Hilltop reported 1.56% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sprott accumulated 50,610 shares or 2.09% of the stock.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd holds 2.76M shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc has 242,384 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Brookfield Asset Mgmt has invested 0.01% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Trustmark Bancorp Department owns 0.47% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 94,718 shares. Psagot House Limited, Israel-based fund reported 414,839 shares. Natl Pension Ser has invested 0.07% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Advisors Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.04% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 45,787 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Co invested in 0.04% or 106,438 shares. Cwm Limited Com reported 28 shares. 24,540 are owned by Globeflex Cap Lp. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company holds 129,663 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Tarbox Family Office holds 453 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Eminence Capital LP reported 5.57M shares. Wells Fargo Mn holds 1.04M shares. Affinity Invest Advisors Ltd has 52,088 shares.

Apollo Management Holdings Lp, which manages about $8.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Clearway Energy Inc by 1.99 million shares to 2.10 million shares, valued at $30.53 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ares Cap Corp (Put) (NASDAQ:ARCC) by 508,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Clearway Energy Inc (Call).

