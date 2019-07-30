Suncoast Equity Management Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL); Fiserv (FISV) Shareholder Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Has Decreased Stake as Stock Value Rose

Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 1.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc sold 8,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.75% with the market. The institutional investor held 485,739 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.88 million, down from 493,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.70% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $103.91. About 8.75M shares traded or 96.23% up from the average. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 18.57% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.14% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 19/04/2018 – SISCOOP Collaborates with Fiserv to Become First in Mexico to Enable Digital and Mobile Banking for Credit Union Members; 07/05/2018 – Fiserv Introduces Innovation in Early Breach Detection with Rippleshot Partnership; 12/04/2018 – Farmers & Merchants Savings Bank Moves to Fiserv to Drive Growth with an Enhanced Customer Experience; 03/04/2018 – Consumer Perspective is Key to Building Financial Institution Mobile Payments Strategy Says New Fiserv White Paper; 24/04/2018 – Matt: BREAKING: Sources tell SoccerBallNews™ that Brookfield-based Fiserv, Inc. will purchase naming rights for the new M…; 07/05/2018 – FISERV INC – PARTNERED WITH RIPPLESHOT, TO OFFER CARD RISK OFFICE FRAUD WARNING; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Full-Year 2018 Guidance Affirmed; 25/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Get Fit for Open Banking with Fiserv; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $960.61B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $208.78. About 25.06M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – APPLE GLOBALLY POWERED BY 100% RENEWABLE ENERGY, UP FROM 96%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Golden Apple Oil & Gas Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GAPJ); 22/05/2018 – Starbucks Wins the Cup for In-Store Mobile Payments, Apple in Second — Barron’s Blog; 26/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Irish back taxes; 01/05/2018 – BREAKING: Apple announces $100B buyback program, hikes dividend by 16%; 25/04/2018 – TRUMP: PLAN TO TALK TRADE IN MEETING WITH APPLE’S COOK; 04/05/2018 – Cramer Remix: Why Apple is a better version of Procter & Gamble; 16/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS APPLE PAY CASH ISSUE RESOLVED; 27/03/2018 – Apple Lowers Entry-Level iPad Cost to $299; 19/04/2018 – Cramer tracks the ‘very close’ race to $1 trillion between Apple, Amazon, Alphabet and Microsoft

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year's $0.75 per share.