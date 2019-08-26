Suncoast Equity Management Increases Stake in Apple (AAPL); Aurelius Capital Management LP Decreased Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Holding by $22.00 Million as Stock Price Declined

Aurelius Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 48.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aurelius Capital Management Lp sold 500,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 525,913 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.37 million, down from 1.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aurelius Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.23B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $42.83. About 125,815 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 17/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Favored by 6 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY 1Q ADJ OPER EPS $1.33; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Continues To Review Certain Of Assured Guaranty’s European Subsidiaries For Upgrade; 23/05/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY SAYS ITS COMPLAINT ASSERTS THAT OVERSIGHT BOARD DEVELOPED, APPROVED REVISED FISCAL PLAN THAT, ON ITS FACE, VIOLATES PROMESA, U.S. CONSTITUTION; 03/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty 1Q Net $197M; 24/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY DEFENDED AT BTIG AFTER EINHORN SHORT CALL; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: EINHORN SAYS “REGULATORY INTERVENTION HERE IS PLAUSIBLE” ON ASSURED GUARANTY; 14/03/2018 MBI, AGO: Bond insurers $AGO, $MBI and Syncora and Ad Hoc Prepa bondholders file urgent motion to intervene in adversary complaint filed by Puerto Rico Energy Commission against OBoard & Prepa; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: DAVID EINHORN OF GREENLIGHT CAPITAL SAYS HE IS SHORT BOND INSURER ASSURED GUARANTY AGO.N; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $4.02 during the last trading session, reaching $206.66. About 15.61M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 18/05/2018 – WAYFAIR INC – JUNG CURRENTLY SERVES ON BOARDS OF APPLE INC AND UNILEVER NV; 25/04/2018 – HP Partners With PRSA-NY to Support the Big Apple President’s Diversity Data Honor Roll Award; 12/03/2018 – Apple purchased a service named Texture on Monday; 08/05/2018 – AppleInsider: Bloomberg obsessed with Google’s Pixel, Apple’s iPhone Supply Chain–but not Google’s Pixel Supply Chain; 07/03/2018 – APPLE SAYS IDENTIFIED 7 POTENTIAL INCIDENTS INVOLVING POLICE IN DRC, DRC NATIONAL ARMY, DRC NATIONAL INTELLIGENCE AGENCY FOR VARIETY OF ALLEGED ILLICIT ACTIVITIES; 07/05/2018 – Apple is worth $945 billion – more than ever; 10/05/2018 – Apple reportedly plans to offer new credit card with Goldman Sachs; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 30/05/2018 – Oregonian: Apple quietly opens Oregon engineering lab, poaches from Intel; 13/04/2018 – Apple Warns Employees to Stop Leaking Information to Media

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. America First Inv Advsrs Ltd Liability invested in 5,718 shares or 0.33% of the stock. Excalibur Corporation invested in 3.79% or 21,149 shares. Moreover, Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Curbstone Fincl Mgmt Corp owns 2.14% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 41,409 shares. Moreover, Nikko Asset Mgmt Americas Inc has 5.31% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.06 million shares. Artisan Partners Partnership owns 517,002 shares. Cacti Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co reported 366,694 shares or 5.6% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al stated it has 1.13M shares. 27,686 are owned by Lederer & Assoc Investment Counsel Ca. Liberty Capital Inc has 3.07% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 2.64% or 871,458 shares. Black Diamond Cap Mgmt Ltd Com owns 10,408 shares. Buckingham Capital Mgmt has 49,589 shares. Koshinski Asset invested in 46,631 shares or 0% of the stock. Telemus Ltd Liability Corp, Michigan-based fund reported 125,498 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 32,954 shares. Cwm Limited Com owns 53 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Limited Com invested 0.11% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). 117 were accumulated by Bessemer Gru. Private Advisor Grp Lc stated it has 4,571 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies accumulated 36,989 shares. Signaturefd Limited Liability Company invested in 5,286 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board reported 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Macquarie invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). First Mercantile Communication invested in 4,441 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership reported 8.85 million shares. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.03% or 74,802 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Envestnet Asset Management Inc reported 25,280 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.02% or 19,599 shares.