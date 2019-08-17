Suncoast Equity Management Increased Its Apple (AAPL) Holding; As Ventas (VTR) Shares Rose, Camelot Portfolios Trimmed by $1.21 Million Its Holding

Camelot Portfolios Llc decreased its stake in Ventas Inc (VTR) by 76.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Camelot Portfolios Llc sold 19,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.09% . The institutional investor held 6,065 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $387,000, down from 25,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Camelot Portfolios Llc who had been investing in Ventas Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.27B market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $73.2. About 1.80 million shares traded. Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) has risen 21.42% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.42% the S&P500. Some Historical VTR News: 16/05/2018 – Ventas Board Re-Appoints Leadership; 27/04/2018 – Ventas to Pursue Sale of Brookdale Portfolio Properties Totaling Up to $30 Million in Cash Rent; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC QTRLY REPORTED FFO PER DILUTED COMMON SHARE WAS $0.96; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – UPDATES AND IMPROVES 2018 GUIDANCE; 26/03/2018 – Ventas Names Peter J. Bulgarelli EVP Office And President & CEO Lillibridge Healthcare Services; 27/04/2018 – VENTAS INC – EXPECTS $1.25 BLN IN PROCEEDS FROM ASSET DISPOSITIONS AND LOAN REPAYMENTS FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 27/04/2018 – Ventas Sees 2018 Cont Ops EPS $1.21-EPS $1.26; 27/04/2018 – Ventas in Pact to Combine, Extends Leases With Brookdale Senior Living Through 2025; 19/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: I know people worry about Ventas, but I’m not backing down

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $933.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.36% or $4.76 during the last trading session, reaching $206.5. About 28.80 million shares traded or 7.62% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 27/03/2018 – China’s Huawei see Europe as stepping stone in Samsung/Apple rivalry; 07/05/2018 – Apple is set to open at a record high Monday as Warren Buffett doubles down on his praise for the company. via @cnbctech; 01/05/2018 – APPLE SEES 3Q REV. $51.5B TO $53.5B, EST. $51.4B; 09/04/2018 – APPLE – IPHONE 8, IPHONE 8 PLUS RED SPECIAL EDITION TO BE AVAILABLE IN 64GB AND 256GB MODELS STARTING AT APPLE RETAIL PRICE OF $699 FROM APPLE.COM; 27/03/2018 – Apple Adds Pencil Functionality to Its Productivity Software; 02/05/2018 – Apple Earnings Lift Tech ETFs, Nasdaq — Barron’s Blog; 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Wednesday Apple Rumors: Apple is Working on a Curved iPhone; 23/05/2018 – OpenX Taps Former Google, Apple Executive Jacqueline Berg to Lead North America Publisher Partnerships; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS CHINA AND UNITED STATES HAVE A “COMMON INTEREST” IN AVOIDING TRADE WAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.21, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold VTR shares while 199 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 189 raised stakes. 299.19 million shares or 1.29% less from 303.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alphamark Advsrs Limited owns 6,750 shares or 0.18% of their US portfolio. Apg Asset Management Nv accumulated 190,960 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Utd Asset Strategies Inc has 0.14% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 9,300 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 40,833 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Edmp reported 12,042 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 0.01% stake. The Florida-based Jaffetilchin Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). 698,800 are owned by New York State Common Retirement Fund. Leavell Invest Mngmt invested in 0.04% or 5,096 shares. Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0% or 147,216 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag owns 0.05% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) for 17,555 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System has 0.02% invested in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR). Narwhal Capital Management reported 0.34% stake. 547,571 are owned by Envestnet Asset Inc. Deutsche Bankshares Ag holds 0.04% or 954,942 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.94 earnings per share, down 5.05% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.99 per share. VTR’s profit will be $350.23M for 19.47 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ventas, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.09% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Ventas (VTR) Announces Sean P. Nolan to Board – StreetInsider.com” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Ventas announces $800M of university-based developments – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ventas sees 2019 as `pivot year in our transition’ – Seeking Alpha” on February 08, 2019. More interesting news about Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Ventas $450M notes offering prices – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Walmart And Alibaba Step To The Plate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Camelot Portfolios Llc, which manages about $349.26M and $239.61 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 11,661 shares to 31,930 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2,762 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,449 shares, and has risen its stake in First Tr Mid Cap Core Alphad (FNX).