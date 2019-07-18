Suncoast Equity Management Holds Position in Apple (AAPL); As Hca Healthcare (HCA) Share Price Declined, Knightsbridge Asset Management Has Lowered Position

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 32.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc sold 34,233 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.57% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,201 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.41 million, down from 106,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $48.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $140.59. About 485,207 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 21.03% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 12/04/2018 – HCA Annual Shareholders Meeting; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 07/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within HCA Healthcare, Apartment Investment and Management, KeyCor; 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 21/03/2018 – WLOS: BREAKING: @MissionHealthNC in negotiations to join HCA Healthcare #avlnews #LiveOnWLOS; 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 Rev $45B-$46B; 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Hca Healthcare’s Cfr To Ba1; Outlook Stable; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video)

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $942.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $204.94. About 10.10 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 1.47% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.96% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 03/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone X Is Pricey, Still Sold Better Than Any Other Phone — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – Chinese consumers don’t idealize American products the way they used to – and that;s bad news for Apple and Tesla; 16/03/2018 – Michigan.gov: Michigan Apple Producers to Vote on Program Continuation; 18/05/2018 – Apple suppliers brace for profit slide as gadget sales slow; 28/03/2018 – APPLE INC AAPL.O : RBC SAYS LOWERING IPHONE UNIT AND ASP EXPECTATIONS SLIGHTLY FOR MARCH-QTR AND BEYOND; 01/05/2018 – San Jose Bus Jrn: Sources: Apple expands downtown Seattle office; 17/04/2018 – BRIEF-Apple Plans To Launch Its Own News Subscription Offering – Bloomberg, Citing; 22/03/2018 – Martin king: China’s smartphone market to heat up with Galaxy S8 releaseSEOUL: US tech giant Apple Inc and China’s smartphone; 24/05/2018 – Phone Scoop: Jury Says Samsung On the Hook for $539M Over Apple Designs: A California jury today decided that Samsung must pay; 02/05/2018 – PYPL, AAPL, AMZN and 1 more: $AMZN Amazon Said to Offer Retailers Discounts to Adopt Payment System – ! $PYPL $AAPL $AMZN $SQ

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. One Ltd Company reported 1.2% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Violich Capital Mngmt has invested 5.05% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wetherby Asset holds 3.52% or 148,813 shares in its portfolio. 41,989 are owned by Centurylink Mgmt. Sequoia Finance Advisors Lc, Ohio-based fund reported 115,578 shares. Moreover, Jacobs Ca has 3.33% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board accumulated 0.49% or 1.34M shares. First Washington owns 1.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 19,428 shares. Oak Assocs Ltd Oh invested 2.17% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Scott Selber stated it has 35,788 shares or 3.56% of all its holdings. Bingham Osborn And Scarborough Ltd Llc reported 57,353 shares or 1.01% of all its holdings. Motco holds 66,633 shares. 2,378 were accumulated by Gibson Capital Ltd Llc. Hugh Johnson Advsrs Lc holds 2.19% or 37,367 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 1.31% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 7.53M shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Ltd owns 0.04% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 47,957 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag, a Germany-based fund reported 2.16M shares. Caxton Assocs LP stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Westpac Bk holds 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) or 312,157 shares. Massmutual Trust Fsb Adv stated it has 11,025 shares. Intrust Natl Bank Na invested 2.86% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Rhumbline Advisers, Massachusetts-based fund reported 424,540 shares. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0.13% or 3.22 million shares. Bailard Inc holds 16,645 shares. Quantbot Limited Partnership stated it has 0.48% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt owns 2,482 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.11% or 39,775 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Investments reported 0.32% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Benjamin F Edwards And Com holds 200 shares. Cibc Ww invested 0.18% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA).

Analysts await HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $2.47 earnings per share, up 7.86% or $0.18 from last year’s $2.29 per share. HCA’s profit will be $845.50M for 14.23 P/E if the $2.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.97 actual earnings per share reported by HCA Healthcare, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -16.84% negative EPS growth.

Knightsbridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $398.58 million and $131.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 34,208 shares to 71,351 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 selling transactions for $28.14 million activity. RUTHERFORD BILL B sold $5.24M worth of stock. STEELE JOHN M also sold $4.72M worth of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares. 3,224 shares were sold by Morrow J William, worth $442,302. The insider CAMPBELL VICTOR L sold $3.90 million. 8,368 shares were sold by Torres Kathryn A., worth $1.17M on Tuesday, February 12. 32,944 HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) shares with value of $4.63 million were sold by Foster Jon M.