Suncoast Equity Management Has Raised Facebook Cl A (FB) Stake; Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shorts Decreased By 72%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) had a decrease of 72% in short interest. BDR’s SI was 1,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 72% from 5,000 shares previously. With 13,700 avg volume, 0 days are for Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s short sellers to cover BDR’s short positions. The SI to Blonder Tongue Laboratories Inc’s float is 0.05%. The stock decreased 6.67% or $0.0487 during the last trading session, reaching $0.6813. About shares traded. Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) has declined 27.49% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.49% the S&P500.

Suncoast Equity Management increased Facebook Inc Cl A (FB) stake by 3.6% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suncoast Equity Management acquired 5,112 shares as Facebook Inc Cl A (FB)’s stock rose 0.62%. The Suncoast Equity Management holds 147,059 shares with $28.38M value, up from 141,947 last quarter. Facebook Inc Cl A now has $542.46B valuation. The stock increased 1.06% or $2 during the last trading session, reaching $190.14. About 10.13 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – Mark Lehmann Says Facebook Is Smart Enough to Get Things Done (Video); 25/04/2018 – The revelations, alongside changing privacy regulations in Europe, have cast doubt around Facebook’s business model of targeted advertising; 20/03/2018 – The co-founder of a company Facebook bought for $19 billion just told followers to delete Facebook; 10/04/2018 – Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg needs to answer lawmakers’ questions without “hanging himself,” Reputation.com’s Michael Fertik says; 09/04/2018 – ASG Technologies Releases ASG-TMON® Performance Analyzer 11.0 to Help Enterprises Manage the Performance and Costs of IT Re; 09/05/2018 – Facebook seeks right formula as it courts dating market; 25/05/2018 – Clay Eltzroth: Exclusive: Facebook Opens Up About False News; 22/03/2018 – Co-founder of Facebook forerunner Harvard Connection says Facebook was ‘duped’ in recent scandal; 10/04/2018 – KDKA: #BREAKING: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg is testifying before a join hearing of the Senate Judiciary and Commerce Co…; 15/03/2018 – ABC Financial and TAG Digital Marketing Announce Vendor Relationship

Among 6 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Facebook has $24500 highest and $195 lowest target. $222.14’s average target is 16.83% above currents $190.14 stock price. Facebook had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Oppenheimer. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 19 by Credit Suisse. The company was reinitiated on Friday, August 2 by M Partners. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of FB in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was upgraded by Guggenheim.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 45 investors sold FB shares while 600 reduced holdings. 170 funds opened positions while 597 raised stakes. 1.72 billion shares or 2.09% more from 1.69 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Street Corp has 1.34% invested in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Colonial Trust holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) for 1,198 shares. Hyman Charles D, Florida-based fund reported 5,861 shares. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) holds 1.82% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) or 565,350 shares. Cortland Associate Mo holds 8.4% or 275,346 shares. Scge Mngmt LP has invested 4.82% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). One Capital Management Ltd Llc has 27,411 shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. Mcgowan Gru Asset Inc stated it has 1,395 shares. Cognios Cap Limited Liability Com holds 7,443 shares. 17,088 are held by Compton Capital Mngmt Inc Ri. Marathon Partners Equity Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 112,500 shares. 17,174 were reported by Sterneck Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability. Brighton Jones reported 14,580 shares. Gamco Et Al has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Paradigm Fincl Advisors Ltd has 18,214 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio.

Since August 22, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.05 million activity. $4.05M worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by THIEL PETER on Thursday, August 22.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc., a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. The company has market cap of $6.56 million. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and SD, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders, as well as quadrature phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation transcoders, digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; and EdgeQAM devices. It has a 1.87 P/E ratio. The firm provides its digital video headend products for use by system operators for acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.