Suncoast Equity Management Has Lifted Check Point (CHKP) Position By $530,725; Engaged Capital Boosted Hain Celestial Group (HAIN) Position

Engaged Capital Llc increased Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN) stake by 24.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engaged Capital Llc acquired 4.21M shares as Hain Celestial Group Inc (HAIN)’s stock rose 0.09%. The Engaged Capital Llc holds 21.07M shares with $461.41M value, up from 16.86M last quarter. Hain Celestial Group Inc now has $2.21 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $21.23. About 73,718 shares traded. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has declined 23.91% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.91% the S&P500. Some Historical HAIN News: 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial 3Q Adj EPS 37c; 08/05/2018 – Hain stock sinks as earnings disappoint and forecast slashed; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hain Celestial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HAIN); 04/05/2018 – Utz auction advances, draws Campbell look; 08/05/2018 – HAIN SEES YR ADJ. EPS $1.11-$1.18, MAY NOT COMPARE TO EST; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL GROUP – QTRLY ADJ EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS $0.37; 08/05/2018 – Pain From Toys `R’ Us Liquidation Spreads to Hain Celestial; 08/05/2018 – HAIN CELESTIAL REITERATES ANNUAL NET SALES OUTLOOK; 08/05/2018 – Hain Celestial at BMO Farm to Market Conference May 16; 15/03/2018 – Join Celestial Seasonings 8th Annual B Strong Ride

Suncoast Equity Management increased Check Point (CHKP) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suncoast Equity Management acquired 4,615 shares as Check Point (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Suncoast Equity Management holds 116,958 shares with $13.52M value, up from 112,343 last quarter. Check Point now has $17.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $109.62. About 197,861 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 16/05/2018 – Credit Suisse commits $250 mln to Israeli healthcare fund; 26/03/2018 – Check Point Software Short-Interest Ratio Rises 49% to 12 Days; 23/05/2018 – CISCO SAYS IT SUSPECTS RUSSIAN GOV’T BEHIND HACKING CAMPAIGN AND WARNS IT MAY BE PLANNING ANOTHER ATTACK ON UKRAINE; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – April’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Targeting Unpatched Server Vulnerabilities, says Check Point; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 04/05/2018 – FINJAN FILES PATENT COMPLAINT VS CHECK POINT ISRAEL; 10/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average

Among 5 analysts covering Check Point Software Tech (NASDAQ:CHKP), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Check Point Software Tech has $145 highest and $11600 lowest target. $128.20’s average target is 16.95% above currents $109.62 stock price. Check Point Software Tech had 7 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) on Friday, April 12 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Oppenheimer maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $145 target in Monday, April 15 report. Bank of America downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $11600 target in Thursday, September 19 report. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, April 15 report.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 sales for $193.06 million activity. Shares for $49.19 million were bought by Welling Glenn W. on Monday, May 13. Engaged Capital Co-Invest VI-D – L.P. bought $47.34M worth of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) on Friday, May 17.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 27 investors sold HAIN shares while 76 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 100.43 million shares or 2.43% less from 102.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 271,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Group Inc Inc Nv has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN). Tokio Marine Asset Communication reported 18,500 shares. Bank & Trust Of Mellon accumulated 0.01% or 1.67M shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested in 83 shares or 0% of the stock. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 79,127 shares. Bsw Wealth Prns holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 2,383 shares. Olstein Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership, New York-based fund reported 65,000 shares. Citigroup holds 0% of its portfolio in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 130,967 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And Com invested in 0.01% or 7,474 shares. 111 are held by Finance Architects Inc. Moreover, Advsr Asset Mngmt has 0% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 16 shares. Ameriprise invested in 877,890 shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt Inc has 0.03% invested in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) for 9,730 shares. Broadview Advsr Limited Liability Company has 245,300 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. The Hain Celestial Group has $2500 highest and $1800 lowest target. $20.67’s average target is -2.64% below currents $21.23 stock price. The Hain Celestial Group had 8 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, September 24. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, August 30 by Barclays Capital. The rating was downgraded by JP Morgan on Tuesday, August 20 to “Underweight”.

