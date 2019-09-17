Suncoast Equity Management Has Boosted By $530,725 Its Check Point (CHKP) Holding; Shorts at I.D. Systems (IDSY) Raised By 2.16%

I.D. Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY) had an increase of 2.16% in short interest. IDSY’s SI was 857,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 2.16% from 839,300 shares previously. With 38,900 avg volume, 22 days are for I.D. Systems Inc (NASDAQ:IDSY)’s short sellers to cover IDSY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $5.76. About 3,424 shares traded. I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) has declined 11.29% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IDSY News: 29/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Announces Industrial Truck Telematics Technician Certification Program: IDSY University; 05/04/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems Showcases Password and Identity Management Solutions at the 2018 HDI Annual Conference; 07/03/2018 Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – I.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, &; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Rev $13.4M; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – ID Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 6c; 21/04/2018 – DJ ID Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IDSY); 07/03/2018 – Hitachi ID Systems is Positioned in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Identity Governance and Administration; 12/03/2018 – l.D. Systems Introduces New Industrial Truck Telematics Solution Aimed at Small & Medium Sized Manufacturing, Distribution, & Retail

Suncoast Equity Management increased Check Point (CHKP) stake by 4.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Suncoast Equity Management acquired 4,615 shares as Check Point (CHKP)’s stock declined 5.65%. The Suncoast Equity Management holds 116,958 shares with $13.52M value, up from 112,343 last quarter. Check Point now has $17.15 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.55% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $110.4. About 423,834 shares traded. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has declined 1.40% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.40% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 21/03/2018 – Pierre-Paul Allard, EVP of Worldwide Sales at Check Point Software Technologies, Recognized as 2018 CRN® Channel Chief; 25/04/2018 – Check Point Software 1Q Rev $452M; 14/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for America First Multifamily Investors, Harmonic, Check Point Software Techno; 16/05/2018 – Check Point Software at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 1Q REV. $452M, EST. $452.1M; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 15/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – TRAPX SECURITY – COLLABORATING WITH CHECK POINT SOFTWARE TECHNOLOGIES TO ENHANCE ENTERPRISE SECURITY; 02/04/2018 – TrapX Security And Check Point Collaborate To Enhance Enterprise Security

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 3.20, from 4.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 6 investors sold I.D. Systems, Inc. shares while 8 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 9 raised stakes. 7.96 million shares or 52.63% less from 16.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% of its portfolio in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) for 138,786 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md has 10,800 shares. Bancorp Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 11,999 shares in its portfolio. Geode Mngmt owns 76,959 shares. 496,590 are held by Vanguard. Punch & Assocs Investment holds 0.34% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) or 688,296 shares. Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 52,000 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Moreover, Barclays Plc has 0% invested in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Fairpointe Cap Lc holds 199,488 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability holds 0% or 330,380 shares. Arrowstreet Cap Lp owns 12,800 shares. Archon Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.19M shares. Ohio-based Victory has invested 0% in I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY). Hightower Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0% stake.

I.D. Systems, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wireless machine-to-machine solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $105.36 million. The firm offers integrated wireless solutions that utilize radio frequency identification, Wi-Fi, satellite or cellular communications, sensor technologies, and software to control, track, monitor, and analyze industrial vehicles, rental vehicles, and transportation assets. It currently has negative earnings. It provides industrial and rental fleet asset management products, including on-asset hardware with mounting and user-interface options that provide an autonomous means of asset control and monitoring; wireless asset managers that link the mobile assets being monitored with the customerÂ’s computer network or to a remotely hosted server; server software, which manages data communications between the systemÂ’s database and wireless asset managers or on-asset hardware; and client software.

Since March 19, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 insider sales for $167,675 activity. WOLFE CHRIS ADAMS had bought 19,000 shares worth $97,835 on Friday, May 24. Shares for $51,034 were bought by CANNELL CAPITAL LLC on Wednesday, May 1. $7,060 worth of I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) was bought by Frumberg Charles on Friday, August 30. The insider Formant Christopher bought 2,500 shares worth $14,725.

More notable recent I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns I.D. Systems, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IDSY)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 23, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “I.D. Systems Receives Stockholder Approval for Acquisition of Pointer Telocation – GlobeNewswire” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TMUS vs. IDSY: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about I.D. Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDSY) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ID Systems’ PowerFleet® for Logistics Equips Entire Samuel Coraluzzo & Torrissi Transport Fleet – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I.D. Systems to Present at the 8th Annual Gateway Conference on September 4, 2019 and the 12th Annual Barrington Research Fall Investment Conference on September 5, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 21, 2019.