Suncoast Equity Management Has Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position by $353,997 as Shares Rose; Athena Capital Advisors Increased General Electric Co (GE) Position by $2.56 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60 million, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $915.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.62% or $9.82 during the last trading session, reaching $202.64. About 46.88M shares traded or 77.68% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/04/2018 – OwenboroMsgrInq: Apple is said to work on touchless control, curved iPhone screen; 27/03/2018 – Qualcomm Fights Apple’s Attempt to Move Battleground to U.K; 16/05/2018 – @ashanti joined us on air to discuss the impact of streaming music on platforms such as Spotify, Apple, and Tidal; 15/03/2018 – EU ANTITRUST AUTHORITIES TO DECIDE BY APRIL 23 WHETHER TO APPROVE APPLE’S AAPL.O ACQUISITION OF MUSIC DISCOVERY APP SHAZAM; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 28/03/2018 – City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel, Chicago Public Schools and Northwestern University Team Up with Apple to Support Computer; 10/05/2018 – SPROTT’S WHITNEY GEORGE SAYS APPLE WORTH AT LEAST $200/SHR:CNBC; 17/04/2018 – Apple has a design problem. It might be running out of iPhone surface real estate to repurpose; 07/03/2018 – APPLE COMMENTS IN SUPPLIER RESPONSIBILITY REPORT; 01/05/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook talks to CNBC’s Josh Lipton and Jim Cramer: full transcript

Athena Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 6148.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Athena Capital Advisors Llc bought 196,762 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 199,962 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 3,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Athena Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.69% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $7.97. About 124.98M shares traded or 94.20% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Backlog $22.2B; 16/05/2018 – GE ANNOUNCES NEW AGP ORDERS W/ SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity New Millennium Adds GE, Exits Genesee & Wyoming; 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER; 02/04/2018 – Veritas Capital, GE Healthcare Deal Seen Closing in 3Q; 12/04/2018 – GE reportedly is looking at spinoff or public offering for its $7 billion transportation business; 13/03/2018 – GE Is Dow’s Laggard as JPMorgan Casts Doubt on Profit Forecast; 16/04/2018 – RAFAKO SA RFK.WA – SAYS POLIMEX-MOSTOSTAL HAS RESOLVED NOT TO APPEAL IN REGARDS TO OSTROLEKA POWER PLANT TENDER WON BY GE/ALSTOM; 17/05/2018 – WESTPAC NAMES CAROLYN MCCANN GE FOR CUSTOMER/CORP. RELATIONS; 10/05/2018 – Alstom signs $3 billion agreement with GE to exit energy joint ventures

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 11,530 shares. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 24.98M shares. Central Bank & Tru has invested 2.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Florida-based Cypress Cap Grp has invested 2.36% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Janney Cap Management Lc stated it has 0.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 82,105 are owned by Kings Point Capital Mngmt. Chilton Invest Limited Liability invested in 10,284 shares. Dumont And Blake Advsrs Lc stated it has 24,860 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Incorporated reported 3.09% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Arcadia Invest Mi holds 2.9% or 52,714 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia holds 1.34% or 1.78 million shares in its portfolio. Mckinley Carter Wealth Serv Inc has invested 1.79% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Alaska Permanent Cap Mngmt has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Logan Cap Mngmt reported 384,310 shares. New York-based Capstone Inv Advsr has invested 0.02% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 0.5 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 98 investors sold GE shares while 588 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 369 raised stakes. 4.87 billion shares or 1.47% more from 4.80 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Asset Management Incorporated stated it has 0.55% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Texas Permanent School Fund has 1.69M shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Glenview National Bank & Trust Trust Dept reported 53,813 shares. Jane Street Ltd Liability reported 2.30M shares. Gilman Hill Asset Management Lc stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Hoertkorn Richard Charles holds 70,346 shares or 0.47% of its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advisors reported 11,302 shares. Pinnacle Financial Prtnrs, a Tennessee-based fund reported 121,442 shares. The California-based Osborne Prtnrs Capital Management Llc has invested 0.33% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE). Sg Americas Securities Lc holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 749,884 shares. Buckingham Cap Mngmt Inc has 0.04% invested in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 21,741 shares. Northstar Asset Management Limited Liability Com holds 0.11% of its portfolio in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) for 26,476 shares. Lincoln National stated it has 153,364 shares. Cordasco Ntwk reported 13,110 shares. The New York-based Linden Advsr LP has invested 0.07% in General Electric Company (NYSE:GE).

Athena Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.10 billion and $398.20M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV) by 52,018 shares to 6,260 shares, valued at $207,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 460 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 422 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 sales for $4.96 million activity. $279,036 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) was bought by Strazik Scott on Thursday, August 15. LAVIZZO-MOUREY RISA J also bought $97,500 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) on Thursday, May 23. Cox L Kevin also bought $994,752 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares. On Monday, August 19 the insider Timko Thomas S bought $88,300. 55,248 General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) shares with value of $498,337 were bought by HORTON THOMAS W.