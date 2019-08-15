Suncoast Equity Management Boosted Apple (AAPL) Position; Spc Financial Raised Position in Old Rep Intl (ORI) as Stock Price Rose

Suncoast Equity Management increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Suncoast Equity Management bought 1,873 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 82,138 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.60M, up from 80,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Suncoast Equity Management who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $916.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $6.22 during the last trading session, reaching $202.75. About 36.55M shares traded or 36.19% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 04/04/2018 – Apple Is Said to Work on Touchless Control, Curved IPhone Screen; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 13/03/2018 – APPLE SUPPLIER WISTRON 3231.TW SECURES 43 ACRES OF LAND FROM KARNATAKA STATE IN SOUTH INDIA – GOVT OFFICIALS; 05/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS APPLE HAS AN INCREDIBLE CONSUMER PRODUCT; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 15/05/2018 – Apple Futures Surge as China’s Freeze Spurs Record Turnover; 19/03/2018 – CNET: Apple reportedly testing in-house MicroLED screens; 05/03/2018 HoustonChronicle: Apple to turn up audio ambition with high-end headphones; 28/03/2018 – Apple seeks to take advantage of Facebook’s woes

Spc Financial Inc increased its stake in Old Rep Intl Corp (ORI) by 24.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spc Financial Inc bought 18,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.03% . The institutional investor held 94,050 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, up from 75,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spc Financial Inc who had been investing in Old Rep Intl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.34% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $21.69. About 1.57 million shares traded or 15.09% up from the average. Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) has risen 7.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ORI News: 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Home Protection Announces New Sales & Marketing Leadership Positions; 26/04/2018 – Old Republic Intl 1Q Rev $1.47B; 08/05/2018 – Old Republic Announces Stk Purchase by Its ESSOP; 16/05/2018 – Ori Announces Availability for Commercial Developers in Greater Boston, New York Metropolitan Area, and Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Area; 15/05/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC NAMES SMIDDY PRESIDENT & COO; 30/04/2018 – Five Oaks Investment Corp. Commences Transition in Strategy with Acquisition of a Commercial Real Estate Loan Portfolio and Ori; 14/05/2018 – Old Republic Declares Regular Second Quarter Cash Dividend Of 19.5 Cents Per Share; 15/05/2018 – Old Republic Names Craig Smiddy Operating Chief, President; 26/04/2018 – OLD REPUBLIC 1Q NET INCOME 1C/SHR; 21/03/2018 – Old Republic Is Liability Insurer for Uber’s Self-Driving Cars

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Doliver Ltd Partnership has invested 0.5% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Nadler Finance Grp Inc Inc has 2.83% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). 3.23 million were reported by Toronto Dominion Natl Bank. Eagleclaw Cap Managment Ltd Llc holds 5.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 62,300 shares. Valiant Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 168,625 shares or 2.87% of all its holdings. Atwood Palmer accumulated 2.07% or 76,851 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Ca holds 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 4,258 shares. Legacy Private invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Element Capital Management Ltd Co accumulated 8,406 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Sva Plumb Wealth Ltd Liability Company holds 1.94% or 105,493 shares. Thompson Invest Management holds 14,385 shares. Pennsylvania Trust Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Cornerstone Inv Prtnrs Ltd Com invested in 3.52% or 415,913 shares. Alliancebernstein LP invested 2.11% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Peak Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 4.01% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Technology Sector Update for 07/22/2019: CUI, GOOGL, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Monday Option Activity: NOW, AAPL, RNG – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Factors to Consider Ahead of Apple’s (AAPL) Q3 Earnings – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Nasdaq Today: Amazon Sold HOW Much During Prime Day? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

More notable recent Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Food For Thought – Seeking Alpha” on February 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE:ORI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Title insurers’ Texas rate cut effect should be minimal, KBW says – Seeking Alpha” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why I’m Avoiding This 3.9% Yielding Dividend Champion – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 10, 2018.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 4 buys, and 0 sales for $17,428 activity.