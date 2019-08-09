Sunbelt Securities Upped Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $520,980; Share Value Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Stock Price Declined, Pillar Pacific Capital Management Lowered Stake

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 129.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,855 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 12,152 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $932,000, up from 5,297 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $60.61B market cap company. The stock increased 1.21% or $0.9 during the last trading session, reaching $75.33. About 4.24 million shares traded or 6.15% up from the average. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Emil Avram VP, Innovation; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Names Mark Webb VP, Corporate Affairs, and Innovation Chief; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Plans to Reduce Parent-Level Debt With Proceeds of Financing of Cove Point Facility; 26/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY – ON MARCH 20, CO, UNITS ENTERED $6 BLN THIRD AMENDED AND RESTATED REVOLVING CREDIT AGREEMENT; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION URGES EXTENDING OPERATING LIVES OF 4 VA. NUCLEAR UNITS

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 4.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc sold 9,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 187,041 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.10 million, down from 196,322 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $229.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $53.16. About 26.09M shares traded or 19.90% up from the average. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Permira to Buy Cisco’s Service-Provider Video Software Unit; 23/05/2018 – Cisco’s Talos Unit Warns Of Possible Cyberattack On Ukraine — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – DNB Nordic Technology Adds SAP, Exits IBM, Buys More Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco quarterly revenue rises 4.4 pct; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Cisco warns of major potential hack in Ukraine; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 30/05/2018 – Cisco Announces June 2018 Events with the Financial Community; 18/04/2018 – Global Network Access Control (NAC) Market (2018-2022) Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 27.23% – Key Vendors are Cisco, ForeScout Technologies, and HPE – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/04/2018 – CIS Secure Receives Industry-First TSG Approval for Cisco 8865 Video VolP Phone

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Invs Limited Liability Company holds 210,356 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Cadinha And Company Ltd Liability Corp has 0.1% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt invested in 1.23% or 105,347 shares. Avalon Advsr Llc reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Barclays Public holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 9.35 million shares. Fred Alger Inc, New York-based fund reported 68,529 shares. Buckingham Asset Management Ltd Llc reported 0.5% stake. Pacific Mngmt Co reported 125,298 shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.82% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Brown Brothers Harriman holds 132,758 shares. Essex Svcs Incorporated holds 1.39% or 85,016 shares in its portfolio. Managed Asset Portfolios Lc owns 577,685 shares or 7.72% of their US portfolio. Park Circle Company holds 55,500 shares. Dt Invest Prtn Ltd Llc reported 80,785 shares stake. Moody Comml Bank Trust Division holds 0.63% or 423,915 shares in its portfolio.

Pillar Pacific Capital Management Llc, which manages about $683.62 million and $864.67 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) by 5,425 shares to 23,585 shares, valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Check Point Software Tech. Ltd (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 4,980 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,942 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 14 after the close. They expect $0.75 EPS, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.24B for 17.72 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual EPS reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) was bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Frontier Investment Mngmt has invested 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Old Dominion Cap Mngmt, Virginia-based fund reported 111,838 shares. First Merchants stated it has 13,687 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Personal Capital Advisors has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Abner Herrman Brock Limited Com, New Jersey-based fund reported 2,746 shares. Smithfield has 0.11% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 12,789 shares. Capital Rech Global Investors reported 24.51 million shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Gotham Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 0.23% or 203,751 shares. Guardian Life Of America holds 2,305 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Blue Edge Capital has invested 0% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Whitnell And Communication has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Spc Fincl reported 0.15% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Ny State Teachers Retirement has 0.2% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 1.04M shares. A D Beadell Invest Counsel holds 46,825 shares. Boys Arnold owns 4,184 shares.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,758 shares to 9,274 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Agnc Invt Corp by 37,775 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 82,252 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).