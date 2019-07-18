Sunbelt Securities Trimmed Costco Whsl New (COST) Stake by $348,480; Pnc Finl Svcs Group (PNC) Holder Boston Partners Has Cut Position by $2.70 Million as Market Value Rose

Boston Partners decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (PNC) by 16.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boston Partners sold 22,134 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% with the market. The institutional investor held 112,765 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.83M, down from 134,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boston Partners who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $139.06. About 1.02 million shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 14.41% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.84% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 13/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP – BASEL lll COMMON EQUITY TIER 1 CAPITAL RATIO, WAS AN ESTIMATED 9.6 PCT AT MARCH 31, 2018 VS 9.8 PCT AT DEC 31, 2017

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.81 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $281.52. About 1.01M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O – COMPARABLE SALES FOR U.S. UP 8.3% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 08/05/2018 – Costco 3Q EPS $1.38; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.5%, EST. UP 6.2%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – Costco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 06/04/2018 – China trade dispute could slam U.S. retailers; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 06/04/2018 – Dutch Fund Sells Apple, Microsoft, Costco, AT&T — Barrons.com

Since January 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. $624,099 worth of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) was sold by HANNON MICHAEL J. 500 shares were bought by Pfinsgraff Martin, worth $62,844.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $727,935 activity.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 28,649 shares to 30,557 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 41,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX).