Sunbelt Securities Trimmed Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake as Stock Value Rose; Granahan Investment Management Has Increased Cytosorbents (CTSO) Stake by $332,374

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 426 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 1,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 15/03/2018 – Japanese news outlet Kyodo said Amazon was suspected of likely asking suppliers to shoulder part of the cost incurred from selling their products at a discount on its local site; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1900 FROM $1650; 12/05/2018 – Amazon shareholders are getting opposite advice on whether diversity should be mandated for the company’s board; 20/03/2018 – Amazon is now 2nd most valuable U.S.-listed company, tops Alphabet; 10/05/2018 – Pariveda Solutions Achieves AWS Machine Learning Competency Status; 02/05/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has chosen Amazon Web Services as its “preferred” public cloud provider; 15/05/2018 – Meet the family worth more than Jeff Bezos, Warren Buffett or Bill Gates; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 04/04/2018 – Chris Carey Advisors Named “Turnaround Consultant Of The Year”; 12/04/2018 – Spokane Bus Jrn: Amazon of a project is in the works in Spokane area

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cytosorbents Corporation (CTSO) by 17.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 47,482 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.34% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 325,652 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.47 million, up from 278,170 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cytosorbents Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $226.39 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $7.02. About 66,423 shares traded. Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) has declined 18.33% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSO News: 08/03/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $9 FROM $7; 04/04/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM LOAN TO PROVIDE WORKING CAPITAL TO FUND ONGOING OPS AND TO SUPPORT CLINICAL TRIALS; 28/03/2018 – CytoSorbents at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By LifeSci Advisors; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – EXPECT SECOND QUARTER 2018 PRODUCT SALES TO EXCEED PRODUCT SALES REPORTED IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2018; 09/04/2018 – CytoSorbents to Meet With European Investors at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Life Sciences Conference in Monte Carlo and in Meetings in Frankfurt, Geneva and Zurich; 14/05/2018 – CytoSorb® Adds Bilirubin and Myoglobin Reduction to European Union Approved Indications for Use; 23/03/2018 – CytoSorbents Access Event Set By LifeSci Advisors for Mar. 28; 08/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.10; 21/05/2018 – CytoSorbents Presenting at Conference May 23; 17/05/2018 – CYTOSORBENTS CORP CTSO.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $11 FROM $9

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 440 shares to 786 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,855 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,152 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Biondo Advsr Limited Liability owns 0.83% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 1,864 shares. Deroy And Devereaux Private Inv Counsel holds 0.09% or 526 shares. Kanawha Cap Mngmt Ltd Com owns 253 shares. Essex Services holds 2.31% or 4,284 shares. 45,916 were accumulated by Shell Asset Management Company. Csat Advisory Lp, Michigan-based fund reported 1,223 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation holds 1.68% or 7,153 shares. Winfield Associates stated it has 6.17% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Segment Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.39% stake. Nomura Hldg Inc accumulated 71,489 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Barbara Oil owns 200 shares. Fort Point Ptnrs Limited reported 1,066 shares stake. Legacy Private Tru reported 0.76% stake. King Wealth has 4,969 shares. Horrell Cap holds 0.04% or 43 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 earnings per share, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10B for 77.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual earnings per share reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolent Health by 578,028 shares to 316,184 shares, valued at $3.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invacare (NYSE:IVC) by 54,886 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 623,098 shares, and cut its stake in Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.18, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 9 investors sold CTSO shares while 16 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 22 raised stakes. 8.04 million shares or 0.87% less from 8.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 12,894 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). 482,747 are owned by State Street. One Trading Ltd Partnership invested in 92 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The accumulated 11,140 shares. Legal General Group Inc Public Limited Liability has invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). National Bank Of Ny Mellon, New York-based fund reported 100,687 shares. has 0% invested in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO) for 18,966 shares. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 8,046 shares. Blackrock Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Invesco Limited holds 27,819 shares. Ser Automobile Association has invested 0.01% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Ameritas Prns Inc invested 0% in Cytosorbents Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSO). Voya Investment Mngmt Lc holds 0% or 12,570 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada accumulated 4,600 shares.