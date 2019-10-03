Sunbelt Securities Stake in Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Boosted by $487,512 as Shares Rose; Texas Instruments (TXN) Holding Maintained by Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 75.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 1,998 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.36% . The institutional investor held 4,629 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13M, up from 2,631 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $205.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $216.75. About 4.92M shares traded or 26.33% up from the average. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 1.90% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.90% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH REPORTS LEADERSHIP ACTIONS; 07/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP UNH.N , DIPLOMAT PHARMACY DPLO.N , CIGNA Cl.N , ANTHEM ANTM.N , ALIGN TECHNOLOGY ALGN.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; 13/03/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – WITTY WILL STEP DOWN FROM UNITEDHEALTH GROUP BOARD OF DIRECTORS, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net Margin 5.1%; 15/03/2018 – The Dow traded 114 points higher, with UnitedHealth contributing the most to the gains; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 20/04/2018 – DJ United Health Products Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UEEC); 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Net $2.84B; 27/03/2018 – UnitedHealthcare’s Amil Receives Award for Improving Health Care Outcomes in Brazil

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Texas Instruments (TXN) by 9.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt bought 345,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 4.10 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $470.15 million, up from 3.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt who had been investing in Texas Instruments for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $118.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $126.84. About 5.38M shares traded or 17.56% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 30/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Texas Instruments Inc. $Benchmark 30Y; IPT +120a; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments 1Q Rev $3.79B; 10/05/2018 – New Accessory Converts the Amazon Echo into an Enhanced Version of the Echo Tap; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 30/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.14 million activity. MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III bought $1.50M worth of stock or 6,430 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 65 investors sold UNH shares while 484 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 520 raised stakes. 779.45 million shares or 0.40% less from 782.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natl Asset Mgmt Incorporated reported 16,105 shares. Becker Capital Inc accumulated 8,302 shares. Efg Asset Mgmt (Americas) Corp has invested 1.54% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Strategic Svcs Inc holds 0.84% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 26,208 shares. 1,200 were reported by Paragon Cap Mgmt Limited. Ghp Inv Advsrs accumulated 0.43% or 14,533 shares. 4,664 are owned by Virtu Fincl Ltd Limited Liability Company. Burke Herbert Natl Bank Trust stated it has 1,412 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The has invested 0.94% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Farmers Communication holds 1,397 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Carlson accumulated 1.77% or 29,680 shares. Bridgewater Associate Lp holds 0.04% or 23,467 shares. Ipg Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability Com stated it has 846 shares. Alpha Cubed Limited Liability Corp accumulated 22,744 shares or 0.64% of the stock. Moreover, Martin Currie has 0.37% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 20,952 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 52 investors sold TXN shares while 378 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 739.35 million shares or 4.82% less from 776.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Somerset Ltd owns 0.97% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 9,986 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 3.11 million shares. Bristol John W And New York accumulated 905,079 shares. Creative Planning invested in 0.04% or 93,688 shares. First Personal Financial Serv accumulated 9,193 shares or 0.3% of the stock. Madison Investment Holdings owns 0.51% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 252,556 shares. Mathes invested in 1.6% or 26,325 shares. Hanson And Doremus Invest Mngmt owns 500 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Co holds 429,700 shares. Pacific Invest Management Co holds 0.06% or 2,407 shares in its portfolio. Hilltop Holding Inc, Texas-based fund reported 4,414 shares. Whittier holds 0.25% or 73,091 shares in its portfolio. Howland Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 3,690 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Money Management Limited Liability stated it has 9,485 shares. 75,073 are owned by First Long Island Limited Liability.

Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt, which manages about $12.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Co Del (NYSE:WFC) by 650,000 shares to 13.94M shares, valued at $659.36M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vf Corp (NYSE:VFC) by 141,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.04 million shares, and cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).