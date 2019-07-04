Sunbelt Securities Raised Its Chevron New (CVX) Position by $695,073 as Stock Value Rose; Quantitative Investment Management Boosted Holding in Triumph Group (TGI)

Quantitative Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Triumph Group Inc (TGI) by 62.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Quantitative Investment Management Llc bought 23,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.60% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 60,000 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.14 million, up from 37,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Quantitative Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.57% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $22.93. About 165,351 shares traded. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has declined 4.36% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.79% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 27/04/2018 – Recent Analysis Shows Triumph Group, Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Altra Industrial Motion, United States Cellular, Installed Buildin; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH: BOEING IS FIRMING UP ITS 797 SUPPLY-CHAIN STRATEGY; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Pdt Support Announces LTA Extension With Pratt & Whitney; 25/04/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP INC – UNDER TERMS TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES’ BUSINESS BASED OUT OF GEORGIA WILL CONTINUE PRODUCTION OF COMPOSITE PARTS FOR 787; 16/03/2018 – Triumph Group Revenue May Benefit, Industry Best in Almost 3 Yrs; 14/03/2018 – Triumph Group Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Barona Resort & Casino Welcomes Club Barona Members Home with Exciting TGI Thursdays Lottery from March 8 – April 26; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Product Support Announces LTA Extension with Pratt & Whitney; 24/05/2018 – TGI Fridays owner Electra explores assets sale; 12/04/2018 – TGI Fridays Partners with SessionM to Raise the Bar on Personalized Guest Experiences

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 24.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 5,651 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.52 million, up from 22,891 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $234.97 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 12/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $153 FROM $138; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY SAYS CHEVRON WILL HAVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE 20 PERCENT EQUITY OWNERSHIP OF FACILITY AFTER COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS BEGIN; 09/03/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – ONE OF CONTRACTUAL PROVISIONS RELATES TO FIRST RIGHT OF REFUSAL IN FAVOUR OF CSA’S MINORITY SHAREHOLDERS, OFF SHELF INVESTMENTS FIFTY-SIX; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N – EXPECT HIGH MARGIN BARRELS TO INCREASE BY MORE THAN 200 MBOE/D IN 2018 – VICE PRESIDENT JAY JOHNSON AT ANALYST DAY; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 07/03/2018 – CVX: WOULD HAVE SIGNIFICANT PERMIAN INVESTMENTS EVEN W/ $30 OIL; 27/04/2018 – Chevron to Complete Sale of Southern Africa Refining, Marketing and Lubricant Assets Later This Yr; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS 2018 TO 2020 GUIDANCE INCLUDES DEBT RATIO OF ABOUT 20 PCT – PRESENTATION; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM

More notable recent Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On PJT Partners Inc (PJT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 14, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Chewy IPO, Lululemon And Tesla On Tap – Seeking Alpha” published on June 08, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Jaunt Air Mobility Selects Triumph Aerospace Structures to Provide Engineering Services on eVTOL Vehicle – PRNewswire” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Triumph Group foresees no material impact from Boeing production cut – Seeking Alpha” published on April 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) Share Price Is Down 71% So Some Shareholders Are Rather Upset – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

Quantitative Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.89B and $1.73B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 46,100 shares to 284,500 shares, valued at $4.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 11,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,700 shares, and cut its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $249,200 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys, Florida-based fund reported 26,571 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com accumulated 26,078 shares. Citigroup holds 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 6,756 shares. Wolverine Asset Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Balyasny Asset Limited Liability holds 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 17,580 shares. Gsa Cap Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.02% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) or 11,636 shares. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 513 shares or 0% of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Board accumulated 2,610 shares or 0% of the stock. James has invested 0.04% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Voya Limited Liability Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Com reported 20,000 shares stake. 139,020 were reported by Mcclain Value Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. The Michigan-based Comerica Bancorp has invested 0.01% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Aperio Gru invested in 0% or 35,300 shares. Moreover, Mutual Of America Capital Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 1,415 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. The insider Ourada Jeanette L sold 7,200 shares worth $838,808.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 199,000 are owned by Cincinnati Financial. Ally holds 56,000 shares. Holt Lc Dba Holt Limited Partnership owns 9,346 shares. Selway Asset Management reported 12,340 shares or 1.02% of all its holdings. Harvey Inv Com Limited Liability invested 0.33% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Roosevelt Inv Grp, a New York-based fund reported 78,366 shares. Cahill Advisors holds 9,684 shares. Tortoise Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Condor Cap Mgmt holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 12,880 shares. South Street Advsr Lc holds 8,980 shares. 147,471 were accumulated by Cannell Peter B Company Inc. 1.08 million are owned by Panagora Asset Mngmt. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.79% or 4.97 million shares. Hourglass Cap Limited Liability Com owns 29,946 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Nova Scotia Tru Company has invested 0.06% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX).