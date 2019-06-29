Sunbelt Securities Position in Amgen (AMGN) Has Lifted by $305,802; Dish Network (DISH) Holder Mad River Investors Trimmed Its Position as Share Price Rose

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 1,618 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.40 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $184.28. About 3.75 million shares traded or 30.43% up from the average. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Adj EPS $3.47; 17/05/2018 – Mary MacDonald: Breaking: FDA approves new drug for migraines by @Amgen and Novartis; 10/03/2018 – NO PRALUENT SAFETY ISSUES ARISE IN MULTI-YEAR TRIAL – RESEARCHERS; 25/05/2018 – FDA CONFIRMS ORPHAN DRUG STATUS FOR AMGEN’S ROMIPLOSTIM; 26/04/2018 – AbbVie’s Blockbuster Humira Resilient as Drugmaker Seeks New Hit; 17/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O -AIMOVIG IS EXPECTED TO BE AVAILABLE TO PATIENTS WITHIN ONE WEEK; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Rev $5.6B; 21/03/2018 – Adweek: Pharma Giant Amgen Sends Its Estimated $350 Million U.S. Media Business to Hearts & Science; 21/04/2018 – DJ Amgen Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMGN); 20/04/2018 – Amgen Bond Trading 2x Average; Clients Net Buyers

Mad River Investors decreased its stake in Dish Network Corp (DISH) by 26.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mad River Investors sold 9,825 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.89% with the market. The hedge fund held 27,812 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $881,000, down from 37,637 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mad River Investors who had been investing in Dish Network Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $38.41. About 1.78 million shares traded. DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) has risen 9.61% since June 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.18% the S&P500. Some Historical DISH News: 23/04/2018 – DISH Network Corporation vs IPA Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Technologies Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wi-LAN Inc., which is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quarterhill Inc; 23/04/2018 – FATHOM EVENTS SIGNS PACT WITH DISH NETWORK; 08/05/2018 – Dish Network quarterly revenue drops 6 pct; 01/05/2018 – Dish DBS CDS Widens 45 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 04/04/2018 – DISH SAYS TALKS CONTINUE TO QUALIFY FOR BIDDING CREDIT; 19/04/2018 – Fitch Downgrades DISH’s IDR to ‘B+’; Outlook Negative; 08/05/2018 – DISH CHAIRMAN: PAY-TV BASE HASN’T ERODED AS FAST AS I EXPECTED; 21/04/2018 – DJ DISH Network Corporation Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISH); 08/05/2018 – DISH 1Q EPS 70C, EST. 70C; 04/04/2018 – Dish Network: American AWS-3 Wireless II and American AWS-3 Wireless III Units Terminate Management Services Agreements With Northstar Wireless, SNR Wireless

More notable recent Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Merck’s Keytruda Gets 2nd Label Expansion Approval in June – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Chiasma To Join R3K Index, EU Rejects Amgen’s Osteoporosis Drug Application, Karuna IPO – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pharma players in green on AbbVie/Allergan deal – Seeking Alpha” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amgen’s Osteoporosis Drug Evenity Gets Adverse CHMP View – Nasdaq” published on June 28, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “3 Cancer Stocks Given a Lift by Amgen – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 04, 2019.

More notable recent DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: SC, DISH, GBT – Nasdaq” on May 08, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Impressed By DISH Network Corporation’s (NASDAQ:DISH) ROE? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: NOC, CPRI, DISH – Nasdaq” on June 07, 2019. More interesting news about DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “DISH Network (DISH) near $6B deal for Sprint Corp. (S), T-Mobile (TMUS) assets – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DISH Network: 2019 Is Make Or Break – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 25, 2019.

Analysts await DISH Network Corporation (NASDAQ:DISH) to report earnings on August, 2. They expect $0.65 earnings per share, down 21.69% or $0.18 from last year’s $0.83 per share. DISH’s profit will be $305.39M for 14.77 P/E if the $0.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by DISH Network Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.