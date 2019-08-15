Sunbelt Securities Maintains Position in Apple (AAPL); Marathon Trading Investment Management Has Decreased Its General Electric Co (GE) Position by $22.23 Million

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 89.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc sold 2.47 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.47% . The hedge fund held 281,749 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 2.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $73.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.98% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 88.95 million shares traded or 70.49% up from the average. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 17.39% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 20/04/2018 – GE Stands by Profit Forecast, Brushing Off Worries (Correct); 15/05/2018 – GE GETS AGP ORDERS WITH SAUDI CEMENT, DUBAI ELECTRICITY & POWER; 20/04/2018 – GE – GE CAPITAL RESULTS FOR QTR INCLUDE $50 MLN NON-CASH CHARGE ASSOCIATED WITH UPFRONT COSTS FROM CALLING ABOUT $2 BLN OF EXCESS DEBT; 21/05/2018 – Main Street: GE Is Reportedly Looking Into Lowering Its Dividend Again; 30/05/2018 – General Electric Company Reports 10.9 % Stake In Wabtec; 20/04/2018 – General Electric: Had March Settlement Talks With DOJ on Mortgage Probe; 17/04/2018 – FDA: GE Medical Systems Ultrasound & Primary Care Diagnostics, LL- GE Healthcare Lunar: a) DPX NT, Model Numbers: LU8230,; 09/05/2018 – GE RENEWABLE ENERGY GETS FIRST CHILE WIND DEAL FOR 6 TURBINES; 20/04/2018 – Baker Hughes GE 1Q Net $70M; 23/05/2018 – GENERAL ELECTRIC SAYS PLANNING TO EXIT 2018 WITH $15 BLN PLUS OF INDUSTRIAL CASH

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 34.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,041 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 27,221 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, up from 20,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $912.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $202.01. About 9.15M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 13/04/2018 – KBRA Publishes CMBS Research: “Slowing Rents Bite the Big Apple”; 19/03/2018 – Apple to develop MicroLED displays in-house, sources say; 11/05/2018 – Aluminum is used in most of Apple’s popular products, including the iPhone, iPad and iMac; 02/04/2018 – Yet each has benefited from the other’s business model: Apple’s App Store has become one of the primary platforms through which Facebook attracts users. And free apps like Facebook make Apple’s products more attractive; 29/03/2018 – Apple Revamps Privacy Controls to Comply With New European Law; 22/03/2018 – Apple Inc. vs Immersion Corporation | Terminated-Settled | 03/22/2018; 26/05/2018 – Tech Radar: Apple reportedly lining up a new “Star” family of devices; 22/05/2018 – Pricing Solutions: Apple’s #pricing mistakes with HomePod will cost it a huge new market, according to a brutal Deutsche Bank; 11/04/2018 – Law Firm: VirnetX Win $502.6 Million Verdict Against Apple; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cidel Asset Incorporated owns 0.05% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 4,545 shares. Fcg Llc holds 1.64% or 26,043 shares. Wilsey Asset Inc holds 3.53% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 44,542 shares. Stifel Fincl has 1.97% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Sector Pension Investment Board owns 732,065 shares or 1.26% of their US portfolio. First Merchants Corp invested in 2.2% or 71,705 shares. Oakworth Capital has 79,309 shares. Bartlett & Limited Liability Corp has 3.23% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 444,615 shares. Ssi Inv Management has invested 0.14% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Grace White Ny stated it has 2,581 shares. Forte Cap Limited Liability Com Adv accumulated 6.22% or 90,923 shares. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust accumulated 44,400 shares. Moneta Group Invest Advisors Ltd Llc holds 0.5% or 80,832 shares. Kessler Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 19,069 shares. Sq Ltd Co invested 9.68% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IWM) by 3,538 shares to 5,904 shares, valued at $904,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt by 62,765 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,196 shares, and cut its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.59 million activity. Shares for $3.00 million were bought by CULP H LAWRENCE JR. On Monday, August 12 HORTON THOMAS W bought $498,337 worth of General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) or 55,248 shares.

Marathon Trading Investment Management Llc, which manages about $886.83 million and $854.22 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (Call) by 6,600 shares to 16,600 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tal Education Group (Call) by 20,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).