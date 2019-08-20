Sunbelt Securities Lifted Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Position; Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) Holder Tsp Capital Management Group Lowered Holding by $1.18 Million

Tsp Capital Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) (MSEX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc sold 21,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.36% . The institutional investor held 153,465 shares of the water supply company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.59M, down from 174,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tsp Capital Management Group Llc who had been investing in Middlesex Water Co (Prn) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $60.67. About 38,753 shares traded. Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) has risen 42.41% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MSEX News: 24/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO – DEPARTURE OF JOHN R. MIDDLETON, M.D. FROM ITS BOARD OF DIRECTORS AND THAT IT HAD REDUCED BOARD FROM EIGHT TO SEVEN MEMBERS; 07/05/2018 – MIDDLESEX WATER CO QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES INCREASED BY $1.0 MLN TO $31.2 MLN – SEC FILING; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q Net $5.3M; 25/04/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 09/03/2018 MIDDLESEX WATER CO MSEX.O QUARTERLY OPER REVENUE $31.5 MLN VS $31.8 MLN; 25/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Allegiant Travel, Hurco Companies, Newtek Business Services, Middlesex Water, TriM; 11/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Co Breaks Ground on $52M Western Transmission Main; 30/05/2018 – Middlesex Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – Middlesex Water Company Rate Increase Approved; 09/03/2018 – Middlesex Water 4Q EPS 32c

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 125.24% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 17,796 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The institutional investor held 32,006 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $843,000, up from 14,210 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $25.07. About 1.76M shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500.

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.54 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold WY shares while 227 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 244 raised stakes. 548.03 million shares or 1.03% less from 553.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 310,229 shares. 137,200 were reported by Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Company. Retirement Systems Of Alabama accumulated 347,612 shares or 0.04% of the stock. The Virginia-based Old Point & Fincl Services N A has invested 1.3% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation owns 20,965 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion National Bank reported 1.08M shares stake. Da Davidson Co holds 0.2% or 447,624 shares in its portfolio. Fiera Capital Corp reported 19,200 shares. Moreover, Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd Liability Company has 0.03% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 17,475 shares. Community & holds 9,635 shares. Everence Cap Mngmt Incorporated holds 0.05% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) or 11,149 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Group Inc (Ca) reported 748 shares stake. Apg Asset Nv owns 0.01% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) for 159,800 shares. 114,508 are held by Baker Avenue Asset Lp. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd has 0.23% invested in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY).

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 37,775 shares to 82,252 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,274 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 13 investors sold MSEX shares while 40 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 8.70 million shares or 0.28% more from 8.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Swiss Commercial Bank reported 29,862 shares stake. Principal Financial Gru has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Us Savings Bank De has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Cambridge Research Advisors stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Wedge Cap L LP Nc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Campbell Inv Adviser Lc has 0.28% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 10,310 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Ltd Partnership has 4,200 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 9,811 shares. Of Vermont reported 0% stake. Advisory Service owns 0.01% invested in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX) for 1,897 shares. Nuance Invests Ltd Company has invested 0.35% in Middlesex Water Company (NASDAQ:MSEX). Clean Yield Gp owns 14,385 shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Prudential owns 10,436 shares. Family Firm holds 0.14% or 7,000 shares in its portfolio.

