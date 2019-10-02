Sunbelt Securities Lifted Its Stake in Nike (NKE) as Stock Rose; As Berry Global Group (BERY) Stock Value Declined, Holder Lonestar Capital Management Has Cut Holding by $5.20 Million

Lonestar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Berry Global Group Inc (BERY) by 50.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lonestar Capital Management Llc sold 100,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.32% . The hedge fund held 100,000 shares of the plastic products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.26M, down from 200,067 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lonestar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Berry Global Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.95 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.77% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $37.47. About 777,224 shares traded. Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) has declined 7.48% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.48% the S&P500. Some Historical BERY News: 03/05/2018 – Berry Global Group 2Q Adj EPS 84c; 09/05/2018 – REMINDER/Conference Call Notice: lntertape Polymer Group Inc. First Quarter 2018 Results; 21/04/2018 – DJ Berry Global Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BERY); 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner; 11/05/2018 – MOODY’S: BERRY’S Ba3 CFR & STABLE OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 01/05/2018 – Old National elects Chief Administrative Officer of Indiana University Health Ryan Kitchell and Berry Global Chairman & CEO Tho; 24/04/2018 – Logility Congratulates Mike Reibsamen, Berry Global, on his Selection to the 2018 Supply & Demand Chain Executive Practitioner Pros to Know; 11/05/2018 – Moody’s assigned a Ba2 to Berry’s new repriced term loan “S” and “T”; Ba3 CFR and stable outlook unchanged; 09/03/2018 Paula A. Sneed Elected to the Board of Directors of Berry Global Group, Inc; 16/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Packaging group SIG Combibloc seeks Zurich listing in autumn

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $862,000, up from 6,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $142.38 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.53% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $90.87. About 4.35 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 15/03/2018 – Nike Investigates Workplace Complaints, Says No. 2 Executive Resigns–Update; 19/04/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Exclusive: With 4 exec exits confirmed this week, Nike clears way for more diverse leadership; 16/03/2018 – New York Post: Nike loses another top exec amid probe into alleged inappropriate behavior; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president; 21/03/2018 – Nike Says It `Acted Swiftly’ After It Heard of Behavioral Issues; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q N Amer Rev Down 6%; 15/03/2018 – Nike Executive Resigns; C.E.O. Addresses Workplace Behavior Complaints; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s head of diversity, inclusion steps down; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s VP of diversity leaves amid efforts to reform workplace culture; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q LOSS PER SHARE 57C

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 44 investors sold BERY shares while 104 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 110.95 million shares or 4.31% less from 115.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Walleye Trading Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 12,531 shares. 27,500 are held by Consolidated Investment Gp Limited Liability Co. Fincl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0% stake. Ftb Advsrs Incorporated holds 0% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 889 shares. Teton Advisors holds 0.03% or 5,500 shares. California-based Charles Schwab Investment Management has invested 0.02% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Ltd Partnership reported 0.4% stake. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Principal Grp Inc Inc stated it has 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Trexquant Lp holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) for 6,834 shares. 48,927 are owned by Bokf Na. American Century has invested 0.01% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY). Epoch Investment Prtn has 333,181 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Advisory Serv Network invested in 167 shares or 0% of the stock. The New York-based M&T Savings Bank has invested 0% in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY).

More notable recent Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Reports First Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms 2019 Fiscal Year Guidance – Business Wire” on February 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results; Reaffirms 2019 Fiscal Year Cash Flow Guidance – Business Wire” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “More on Berry Plastics Q3 mixed results – Seeking Alpha” on August 03, 2018. More interesting news about Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Berry Global Group, Inc. 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Berry Global Group, Inc. Completes Acquisition of RPC Group Plc – Business Wire” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Lonestar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $446.92 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Contura Energy Inc by 76,787 shares to 127,191 shares, valued at $6.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Willscot Corp by 230,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.15M shares, and has risen its stake in Ezcorp Inc (NASDAQ:EZPW).

Analysts await Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $0.92 earnings per share, up 2.22% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.9 per share. BERY’s profit will be $121.54M for 10.18 P/E if the $0.92 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.90 actual earnings per share reported by Berry Global Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.