Sunbelt Securities Lifted Its Ares Cap (ARCC) Stake by $714,901; Mercury Sys (MRCY) Holding Lifted by Gotham Asset Management Llc

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Ares Cap Corp (ARCC) by 158.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 42,053 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.03% . The institutional investor held 68,639 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.23M, up from 26,586 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Ares Cap Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $18.93. About 1.64 million shares traded or 2.81% up from the average. Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) has risen 10.92% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCC News: 21/03/2018 – Apollo to Ares Among Surprise Winners in Congress’ Spending Bill; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XLVII CLO Ltd. Ratings; 13/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Seven Classes Of Clo Refinancing Notes Issued By Ares Xxxviii Clo Ltd; 24/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ratings To Two Classes Of Notes Issued By Ares Xxxir Clo Ltd; 02/04/2018 – ARCC TO DISCUSS PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BDC LAW WITH BOARD; 28/05/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Ares Asia Ltd; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Two Ares XXXIIR CLO Classes After Reissue; 22/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Ares Dynamic Credit Allocation Fund, Inc; 08/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Ares XXXIR CLO Ltd. Notes Prelim Ratings; 04/04/2018 – ARES CAPITAL IN AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY,BOOSTS BY $25M TO $2.1B

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Mercury Sys Inc (MRCY) by 663.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 29,252 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.92% . The hedge fund held 33,660 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.37M, up from 4,408 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Mercury Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $83.63. About 234,246 shares traded. Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) has risen 104.72% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 104.72% the S&P500. Some Historical MRCY News: 18/04/2018 – We expect $MRCY to issue equity (consistent with prior practice) it has tapped nearly 50% of its revolver to acquire Themis; 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS INC – TOTAL BACKLOG AT MARCH 31, 2018 WAS $429.3 MLN, A $111.3 MLN INCREASE FROM A YEAR AGO; 18/04/2018 – There is no rational reason why $MRCY is the highest valued multi-billion $ aerospace and defense name in the industry given the #challenges it faces; 29/05/2018 – Mercury Systems Receives Four-Star Supplier Excellence Award from Raytheon; 28/03/2018 – Mercury Systems Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 4; 06/04/2018 – Mercury Systems Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/03/2018 – Mercury Systems May Benefit, Industry Posts 26th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Recall in our report, we said pay very close attention to $MRCY gross margins. Yet, another miss, this time a bigger miss than last qtr (even adj for Themis lower margin contribution); 24/04/2018 – MERCURY SYSTEMS 3Q ADJ EPS 30C; 18/04/2018 – The $MRCY rebuttals are weak. If $MRCY EBITDA margins and business model were so good, you would see competitors replicating it and come public to get a 20x multiple, but none do

Investors sentiment increased to 2.46 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.99, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 16 investors sold MRCY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 50.42 million shares or 12.07% more from 44.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Waddell Reed Financial reported 1.17 million shares. 12,900 were accumulated by Hillsdale Mgmt Inc. Navellier & Associates reported 0.05% stake. Eaton Vance Management holds 0.03% or 211,834 shares in its portfolio. Pub Sector Pension Board holds 0.07% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) or 121,951 shares. Acadian Asset Management Lc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Pinnacle Finance Partners holds 0.02% or 3,024 shares. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 8,219 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 7,235 shares. California Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.01% or 70,698 shares. Ironwood Invest Management Ltd Com reported 2.67% in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY). Kennedy Capital Mgmt holds 0.56% or 336,396 shares in its portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada invested in 61,318 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 73,066 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Fred Alger Management stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY).

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NYSE:NBR) by 636,574 shares to 2.65M shares, valued at $7.69M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 551,974 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 95,403 shares, and cut its stake in F M C Corp (NYSE:FMC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 33 investors sold ARCC shares while 105 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 136.40 million shares or 5.55% less from 144.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bard Assocs owns 0.2% invested in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC) for 22,265 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma has 6,000 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Shelton Capital has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Wells Fargo Company Mn reported 4.57M shares. Golden Gate Private Equity reported 539,800 shares. Destination Wealth Management, a California-based fund reported 250 shares. American Registered Investment Advisor Inc reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Pl Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.84% of its portfolio in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC). Jpmorgan Chase reported 2.03M shares. Cambridge Invest invested in 0.04% or 225,931 shares. Panagora Asset reported 0% stake. Eagle Glob Ltd Liability Corp holds 55,430 shares. Texas Yale Capital Corporation holds 69,925 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Arlington Mgmt reported 0.93% stake. 460,047 are owned by Advisors Asset Inc.

Since March 20, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $239,023 activity. Another trade for 6,000 shares valued at $110,640 was bought by Kelly Daniel G Jr. ROLL PENELOPE F had bought 2,000 shares worth $36,720 on Tuesday, August 6.

