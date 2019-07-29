Sunbelt Securities Increased Its Denbury Res (DNR) Holding by $362,330 as Stock Value Declined; Tiverton Asset Management Increased Stake in Kroger Co/The (KR) by $329,040

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Denbury Res Inc (DNR) by 1575.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 181,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 192,665 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $395,000, up from 11,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Denbury Res Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $484.29M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.78% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.05. About 15.78 million shares traded or 23.42% up from the average. Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) has declined 49.87% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.30% the S&P500. Some Historical DNR News: 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Rev $348M; 23/05/2018 – S&PGR Revises Denbury Resources Outlook To Pos; Rtgs Affirmed; 08/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Denbury Resources: 1Q Earnings Snapshot; 09/04/2018 – Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Net $39.6M; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q Adj EPS 12c; 08/05/2018 – Denbury Resources 1Q EPS 9c; 23/05/2018 – S&P REVISES DENBURY RESOURCES INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘CCC+’; 19/04/2018 – DJ Denbury Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DNR); 02/04/2018 Denbury Resources at IPAA Oil & Gas Conference Apr 10

Tiverton Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Kroger Co/The (KR) by 135.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc bought 13,710 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,801 shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $586,000, up from 10,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Kroger Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $21.48. About 9.59M shares traded or 7.59% up from the average. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has risen 1.94% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/04/2018 – KROGER SAYS ABOUT $546M REMAINS OF BUYBACK ANNOUNCED MARCH 15; 08/03/2018 – Kroger Comeback Falters, Renewing Fears of a Threat From Amazon; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CEO RODNEY MCMULLEN SPEAKS ON CALL; 08/03/2018 – KROGER SEES FY EPS $1.95 TO $2.15; 08/03/2018 – Kroger 4Q EPS 96c; 16/05/2018 – Kroger Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – BOXED IS SAID TO REJECT KROGER’S $400 MILLION PURCHASE OFFER; 17/05/2018 – U.S grocer Kroger signs deal to use Ocado’s home delivery tech; 17/05/2018 – KROGER: CLICKLIST CUSTOMERS COME TO STORE MORE OFTEN; 17/05/2018 – OCADO OCDO.L CFO SAYS STILL IN NEGOTIATIONS WITH KROGER AND FINAL DETAILED DEAL STLL TO BE SIGNED

More notable recent The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “52-Week Lows – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “The Kroger Co.: Right Store, Right Price – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Kroger and Ocado Name Georgia Location of High-Tech Customer Fulfillment Center – PRNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Different Faces of Dollar General – Nasdaq” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “New online Florida grocery center for Kroger, Ocado may grow even more in the future (Video) – Orlando – Orlando Business Journal” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Csat Investment Advisory Ltd Partnership holds 13,007 shares. Becker Capital Management has invested 1.37% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Rothschild And Asset Mngmt Us holds 0.17% or 658,254 shares in its portfolio. Royal Bank Of Canada has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Raymond James Advsrs Inc accumulated 157,871 shares or 0.02% of the stock. National Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 5.96M shares. Amg Natl Trust Comml Bank has 0.14% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Hightower Advisors Limited Com reported 337,248 shares stake. Chevy Chase Tru Holding owns 665,312 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Fjarde Ap reported 233,919 shares. Sector Pension Investment Board invested in 125,631 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Goldman Sachs Group has 0.05% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 6.55M shares. Goelzer Invest Management accumulated 0.39% or 165,924 shares. Intrust Bancshares Na has 29,318 shares. Toth Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 32 shares.

Since June 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $107,437 activity.

Tiverton Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7,128 shares to 19,595 shares, valued at $2.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Halfmoon Parent Inc by 7,526 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 64,027 shares, and cut its stake in Zogenix Inc.

Since March 26, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $424,360 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.58, from 1.5 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 22 investors sold DNR shares while 74 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 367.29 million shares or 8.42% less from 401.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Connor Clark And Lunn Investment Mngmt reported 1.75 million shares. Balyasny Asset Management Limited owns 220,946 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Cibc Asset Management owns 15,226 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn, a California-based fund reported 1.04M shares. 300,399 were reported by Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation. Ww Asset Mngmt Inc invested 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) for 172,100 shares. Meeder Asset Management holds 0% or 1,406 shares. Pinebridge Lp holds 0% or 114,564 shares in its portfolio. 489,797 were reported by Jane Street Gru Ltd Liability Corp. Lmr Llp invested in 107,048 shares. Shelton Mngmt invested 0.18% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Investors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd invested 0% in Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR). Fisher Asset Mgmt Lc holds 305,070 shares.