Sunbelt Securities Holding in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Has Decreased by $686,104; Alpha Windward Has Lowered Holding in Leidos Hldgs (LDOS) by $476,160 as Share Value Rose

Alpha Windward Llc decreased its stake in Leidos Hldgs Inc (LDOS) by 96.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpha Windward Llc sold 7,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.70% . The institutional investor held 309 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20,000, down from 7,749 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpha Windward Llc who had been investing in Leidos Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.10% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $83.82. About 1.02M shares traded. Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) has risen 21.50% since August 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LDOS News: 20/04/2018 – New home, but same worries, as NATO moves into glass and steel HQ; 02/05/2018 – Leidos’s Treatment of Female Whistle-Blower Gets Pentagon Review; 30/04/2018 – Assenagon Adds Leidos, Exits Apple, Cuts Salesforce: 13F; 28/03/2018 – GAO: Bid Protest – Leidos Innovations Corporation B-415514,B-415514.2,B-415514.3: Jan 18, 2018; 07/03/2018 – U.S. Army Selects Leidos to Continue Geospatial Intelligence Support with $200 Million Contract; 05/03/2018 – General Services Administration Awards Leidos Contract to Support U.S. Army’s C4ISR Prototyping Operations; 08/05/2018 – LEIDOS HOLDINGS INC LDOS.N : GOLDMAN SACHS REMOVES FROM CONVICTION LIST; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS SAYS CONTRACT VALUE $112M WITH 1-YR BASE, 5 1-YR OPTIONS; 26/03/2018 – LEIDOS – AWARDED CONTRACT BY U.S. ARMY TO CONTINUE TO PROVIDE LOGISTICS SERVICES TO 1(ST) THEATER SUSTAINMENT COMMAND SUPPORTING U.S. ARMY CENTRAL; 03/05/2018 – Leidos Holdings 1Q Adj EPS $1.03

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,112 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 18,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $346.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $131.36. About 4.80M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 17/04/2018 – Pharma fuels Johnson & Johnson’s first-quarter earnings beat; 16/04/2018 – JANSSEN – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO, BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB TO ADVANCE BMS-986177 INTO PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIALS; 05/04/2018 – J&J ORDERED TO PAY $37 MILLION OVER BANKER’S TALC CANCER CLAIMS; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Implement Actions Across Global Supply Chain; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson 1Q Adj EPS $2.06; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Gets Binding Offer for LifeScan Unit From Platinum Equity; 25/05/2018 – SOUTH CAROLINA JUDGE DECLARES MISTRIAL IN J&J TALC TRIAL; 12/04/2018 – INVOKANA® (canagliflozin) Demonstrated Significant Renal Protective Benefits in Patients with Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus and Chr; 02/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson to Host Consumer and Medical Devices Business Review

More notable recent Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Leidos CRM IQ FedCloud Authorized by FedRAMP – PRNewswire” on July 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Leidos Completes Acquisition of IMX Medical Management Services – Yahoo Finance” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should Leidos Holdings (NYSE:LDOS) Be Disappointed With Their 98% Profit? – Yahoo Finance” on May 29, 2019. More interesting news about Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Leidos Teams With Baltimore Ravens To Tackle Opioid Addiction – PRNewswire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Leidos lands $160M in Army communications software work – Washington Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.42 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Is Johnson & Johnson Stock Losing Its Shine? – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Did Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ) CEO Pocket Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “KBL Merger Corp Acquires Cannabis-Focused Biotech Company – Benzinga” on July 28, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Johnson & Johnson a Buy? – Motley Fool” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

