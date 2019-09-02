Sunbelt Securities Holding in Costco Whsl New (COST) Has Trimmed by $348,480; Fastenal Co (FAST) Stock Price Declined While Rampart Investment Management Company Raised by $2.79 Million Its Position

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 1584.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc bought 43,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 46,395 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.98M, up from 2,755 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rampart Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $30.62. About 2.03M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical FAST News: 09/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO FAST.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $57 FROM $55; 21/04/2018 – DJ Fastenal Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAST); 04/05/2018 – FASTENAL APRIL NET SALES ROSE 19.1% TO $409.4M; 09/05/2018 – Fastenal Presenting at Macquarie Group Conference Tomorrow; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Operating Cash Flow $159.7M; 06/03/2018 – FASTENAL FEB. NET SALES UP 14.8%; 11/04/2018 – FASTENAL CO – QTRLY NET SALES$1,185.8 MLN VS $1,047.7 MLN; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q Net $174.3M; 01/05/2018 – Fastenal Recommends Rejection of Below-Market-Price Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Cap Corp; 11/04/2018 – Fastenal 1Q-End Inventories Up 12.7%

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% . The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.61% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $294.76. About 1.80 million shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 25.80% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.80% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 11/05/2018 – Costco Now Sells Its Own Razors in Broadside at P&G’s Gillette; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%, EST. UP 5.9%; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 18/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-UPS goes Groupon, launching discounts for retailers; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime; 16/03/2018 – Seattle Minutes: Officers Arrest Costco Thieves in Bulk

Rampart Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $668.66 million and $878.50 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 12,420 shares to 69,082 shares, valued at $7.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) by 23,070 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,478 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 38 investors sold FAST shares while 229 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 234.08 million shares or 1.90% less from 238.60 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 98,850 were accumulated by Cullinan Associate. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 116,900 shares. Moreover, Stearns Fincl Services Group has 0.07% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 14,785 were reported by Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability Corp. First Advsr Ltd Partnership, Illinois-based fund reported 881,249 shares. Linscomb Williams holds 4,764 shares. Ls Advisors Ltd holds 14,339 shares. Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky holds 87,138 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth holds 3,516 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Inc accumulated 0.02% or 265,801 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Liability Company owns 7,342 shares. Palisade Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,038 shares or 0.31% of all its holdings. Charles Schwab Mgmt holds 0.09% or 2.11M shares. Eqis Cap reported 0.05% stake.

Since July 18, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 sales for $138,472 activity. $76,218 worth of stock was bought by Johnson Daniel L. on Thursday, August 1.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3 after the close. They expect $2.53 EPS, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.10 billion for 29.13 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual EPS reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,112 shares to 9,768 shares, valued at $953,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (HDV) by 41,251 shares in the quarter, for a total of 47,799 shares, and has risen its stake in American Fin Tr Inc.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity.