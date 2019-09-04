Sunbelt Securities Has Upped Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $305,802 as Shares Rose; Bvf Cut Its Holding in Calithera Biosciences (CALA) by $1.65 Million

Bvf Inc decreased its stake in Calithera Biosciences Inc (CALA) by 8.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bvf Inc sold 274,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.50% . The hedge fund held 3.02 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.38 million, down from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bvf Inc who had been investing in Calithera Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $209.72M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.76% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 248,968 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) has risen 3.41% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Initiated Randomized Phase 2 CANTATA Trial; 15/05/2018 – Viking Global Investors LP Exits Calithera Biosciences; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 08/03/2018 – CALITHERA – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS & INVESTMENTS WILL BE SUFFICIENT TO MEET CURRENT OPERATING PLAN THROUGH 2020, EXCLUSIVE OF SOME ITEMS; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of; 22/04/2018 – DJ Calithera Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CALA); 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Between $105M and $115M at 2018 End

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 1,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38M, up from 5,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $3.1 during the last trading session, reaching $205.52. About 2.19 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q Net $2.3; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. Sees 2018 Rev $21.9B-$22.8B; 07/03/2018 – Amgen Announces 2018 Second Quarter Dividend; 16/03/2018 – Biotechnology Companies with Great Potential; 10/03/2018 – Praluent® (alirocumab) Injection Significantly Reduced Risk of Cardiovascular Events in High-Risk Patients, and was Associated; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN CONFIRMS POSITIVE CHMP OPINION RECOGNIZING REPATHA; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 17/05/2018 – Amgen: FDA Approves Aimovig, a Novel Treatment Developed Specifically for Migraine Prevention

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4,936 shares to 13,112 shares, valued at $1.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,274 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IDV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 107,727 were reported by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Fiera stated it has 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Glenview Bank Trust Dept has invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). New York-based Chemung Canal Trust Company has invested 0.56% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Gyroscope Cap Ltd invested in 0.08% or 1,136 shares. Mufg Americas Corp has invested 0.32% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Wells Fargo And Company Mn has 0.43% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 7.53M shares. Victory Cap Mngmt reported 86,392 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. 2,600 were accumulated by Alethea Cap Limited. Beacon Financial Group stated it has 25,795 shares. Hallmark Mgmt Inc reported 2.02% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Livingston Grp Incorporated Asset Management (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.29% or 3,410 shares in its portfolio. Choate Invest Advsr invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Acg Wealth reported 5,707 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.45 earnings per share, up 13.46% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.41% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold CALA shares while 13 reduced holdings. 8 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 21.70 million shares or 2.80% more from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) or 47,921 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 71,536 shares. Wellington Management Gru Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 3.65 million shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa stated it has 6,930 shares. Parametric Llc accumulated 12,973 shares. Amer Grp accumulated 21,071 shares or 0% of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0% in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Walleye Trading Limited Co stated it has 12,200 shares. Federated Invsts Pa has 0.06% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 3.77 million shares. Citadel Llc has 0% invested in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA) for 38,045 shares. Utd Automobile Association has invested 0% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALA). Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Co accumulated 11,591 shares. 8,820 are owned by Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio. Ameritas Invest Partners Incorporated owns 2,688 shares. 1,100 were accumulated by Pnc Serv Gp Inc.

Bvf Inc, which manages about $999.89M and $893.07 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molecular Templates Inc by 214,719 shares to 3.58 million shares, valued at $20.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Arcus Biosciences Inc by 398,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.81 million shares, and has risen its stake in Concert Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:CNCE).

