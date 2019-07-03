Sunbelt Securities Has Trimmed Costco Whsl New (COST) Holding; Umpqua Holdings Has 1.34 Sentiment

Umpqua Holdings Corp (UMPQ) investors sentiment decreased to 1.34 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.04, from 1.38 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 154 active investment managers opened new and increased equity positions, while 115 sold and reduced stock positions in Umpqua Holdings Corp. The active investment managers in our database now own: 184.39 million shares, down from 187.09 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Umpqua Holdings Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 31 Reduced: 84 Increased: 115 New Position: 39.

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) stake by 41.57% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as Costco Whsl Corp New (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 2,024 shares with $490,000 value, down from 3,464 last quarter. Costco Whsl Corp New now has $118.37B valuation. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.67 during the last trading session, reaching $269.14. About 975,872 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports March Sales Results; 24/04/2018 – Costco Raises Quarter Dividend to 57c Vs. 50c; 07/03/2018 – Costco Sees Growth in Same-Store, E-Commerce Sales — Earnings Review; 29/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.69 a share – Earnings Preview; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE – TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES EXCLUDING IMPACT FROM CHANGES IN GASOLINE PRICE,FOREIGN EXCHANGE UP 5.8% FOR 5 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE APRIL COMP SALES UP 10.9%; 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corp Announces an Increase in Its Qtrly Cash Div; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com

Among 15 analysts covering Costco (NASDAQ:COST), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Costco had 24 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by J.P. Morgan with “Buy” on Friday, March 8. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, April 17. Citigroup maintained Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) on Monday, April 1 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Nomura given on Thursday, April 11. The stock of Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) earned “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird on Wednesday, April 24. The company was maintained on Friday, March 8 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $280 target in Friday, March 22 report. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Hold”.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.59 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Since January 4, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. 1,611 shares were sold by DECKER SUSAN L, worth $332,108 on Friday, January 4. Shares for $727,935 were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W.

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) stake by 7,112 shares to 9,768 valued at $953,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) stake by 2,395 shares and now owns 23,268 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Carmignac Gestion reported 954,075 shares. 2,550 are held by Investors Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Inc Ga Adv. Hollencrest Mgmt invested 0.22% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). The Pennsylvania-based Lincoln National Corporation has invested 0.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). 4,091 were accumulated by Capital Limited Liability Company. Chevy Chase Tru Holding accumulated 421,153 shares. Hilltop Hldg invested 0.08% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Bp Public Limited Company accumulated 46,000 shares. Heritage Invsts Management stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Community Bancorp Na, New York-based fund reported 490 shares. Atwood & Palmer Inc stated it has 0.02% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Alexandria Capital Ltd Liability invested 0.32% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Swedbank has 0.83% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 718,971 shares. Bath Savings Trust, a Maine-based fund reported 1,590 shares. Mariner Ltd Liability Com holds 0.22% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 65,154 shares.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Deutsche Bank restructuring to cost up to $5.6 billion – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Costco (COST) Stellar Comps Shape Stock’s Bullish Course – Nasdaq” published on June 12, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “DICK’S Sporting (DKS) to Stay Afloat Amid Cost & Tariff Woes – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Worry About Costco Wholesale Corporation’s (NASDAQ:COST) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Costco Wholesale (COST) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Hamlin Capital Management Llc holds 2.02% of its portfolio in Umpqua Holdings Corporation for 2.75 million shares. Skyline Asset Management Lp owns 584,287 shares or 1.64% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Ejf Capital Llc has 1.61% invested in the company for 818,319 shares. The Missouri-based Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. has invested 1.15% in the stock. Atlanta Capital Management Co L L C, a Georgia-based fund reported 12.44 million shares.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $16.9. About 702,080 shares traded. Umpqua Holdings Corporation (UMPQ) has declined 30.00% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.43% the S&P500. Some Historical UMPQ News: 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Dividend to 20c Vs. 18c; 23/04/2018 – Umpqua Investments Expands Leadership Team; Announces Hire of Eric Field as CEO; 07/05/2018 – Umpqua Presenting at Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 – Accellion Named to KMWorld’s 2018 100 Companies That Matter in Knowledge Management; 15/03/2018 – Umpqua Holdings Raises Quarterly Dividend by 11.1%; 19/04/2018 – Umpqua Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – UMPQUA HOLDINGS CORP UMPQ.O -INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 11.1% TO $0.20 PER COMMON SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ Umpqua Holdings Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UMPQ); 22/03/2018 – Umpqua Bank Wealth Management Expands to Southern California; 18/04/2018 – Umpqua Holdings 1Q Net $77.7M

Umpqua Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage businesses. The company has market cap of $3.73 billion. It operates through Community Banking and Home Lending divisions. It has a 11.99 P/E ratio. The Community Banking segment provides loan and deposit products to business and retail customers.