Sunbelt Securities Has Raised Its Nike (NKE) Stake by $307,764 as Share Price Rose; Varonis Sys (VRNS) Share Price Rose While Cadian Capital Management LP Lifted Holding by $29.73 Million

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 56.54% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 3,708 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 10,266 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $862,000, up from 6,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $141.89 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.87% or $3.38 during the last trading session, reaching $90.56. About 17.27 million shares traded or 192.78% up from the average. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 16/04/2018 – NIKE INC’S VP OF DIVERSITY AND INCLUSION ANTOINE ANDREWS HAS LEFT COMPANY- SPOKESWOMAN; 22/03/2018 – NIKE 3Q ADJ. EPS 68C EXCLUDING TAX EFFECT, EST. 53C; 28/04/2018 – At Nike, Revolt Led by Women Leads to Exodus of Male Executives; 17/04/2018 – Three More Executives to Exit Nike; 15/05/2018 – The Tide: NFF In Negotiation With Nike Over New Contract; 15/03/2018 – Nike says Mark Parker to remain CEO beyond 2020; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Ivy Canadian Cuts Nike, Buys More Henry Schein; 11/05/2018 – TIMELINE-Nike’s high-profile executive departures amid probe; 22/03/2018 – Nike Has ‘Deep Leadership Bench,’ CEO Says After Shakeup; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING SQUARE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN NIKE INC – SEC FILING

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Varonis Sys Inc (VRNS) by 97.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 487,453 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.35% . The hedge fund held 989,553 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.29M, up from 502,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Varonis Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.86 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $61.21. About 190,217 shares traded. Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS) has risen 0.01% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.01% the S&P500. Some Historical VRNS News: 30/04/2018 – Varonis Systems Sees FY Rev $264M-$268.5M; 24/05/2018 – Varonis Systems Presenting at Conference Jun 12; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS SEES 2Q REV. $61.5M TO $62.5M, EST. $61.3M; 16/05/2018 – Varonis Systems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Benchmark Today; 26/04/2018 – Media Alert: Varonis Demos Latest Products and Presents Insights on Data-Centric Security at Dell Technologies World 2018; 30/04/2018 – VARONIS SYSTEMS 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 22C, EST. LOSS/SHR 31C; 29/05/2018 – Varonis to Showcase Latest Products and Host Presentations on Data-Centric Security at lnfosecurity Europe 2018; 12/04/2018 – RSA 2018: Varonis Showcases Latest Products, Hosts Session Exploring Data-Centric Security and More; 21/04/2018 – DJ Varonis Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRNS); 30/05/2018 – Varonis Highlights Latest Products and Explores the Future of Cybersecurity at Gartner Security & Risk Management Summit 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 54 investors sold NKE shares while 433 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 392 raised stakes. 981.85 million shares or 1.01% less from 991.91 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 369,261 are owned by Bartlett Ltd Company. Zebra Management Limited Liability reported 0.17% stake. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Inc holds 5,300 shares. Intersect Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.19% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) or 5,934 shares. Cambridge Grp Inc has 0% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 71,556 shares. Fairfield Bush And holds 0.84% or 29,500 shares in its portfolio. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough Lc accumulated 2,427 shares. Dupont Capital Management holds 0.18% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) for 95,579 shares. Lathrop Inv Management reported 173,399 shares. 1.33 million are owned by State Of Wisconsin Board. Shelton invested 0.5% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Monroe Bank Mi holds 0.09% or 3,271 shares. Saratoga & Invest Mngmt invested in 3.46% or 656,288 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings accumulated 3,000 shares. Ledyard Bancorporation owns 27,655 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio.

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.22B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 15,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $56.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 300,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.36M shares, and cut its stake in Pegasystems Inc (NASDAQ:PEGA).