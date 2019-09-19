Sunbelt Securities Has Raised Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Stake by $483,184 as Stock Price Rose; Commerce Bank Has Decreased Its Guidewire Software (GWRE) Position by $968,085 as Market Valuation Declined

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 42.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 2,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,753 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.62M, up from 6,127 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $124.59 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $195.27. About 769,813 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE 2Q ADJ EPS $1.58, EST. $1.49; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – RAISES OUTLOOK FOR FY ADJUSTED EPS TO $6.61 TO $6.70; 29/03/2018 – Tinker Federal Credit Union Selects Mortgage Cadence as Best-In-Class Technology Partner; 19/04/2018 – Pension Benefits Are Critical Factor for Workers – Regardless of Age – in Deciding Whether to Accept a Job, Accenture Surve; 08/05/2018 – Cathay Pacific Group Leverages Blockchain Technology Powered by Accenture to Launch Asia Miles Marketing Campaign; 08/03/2018 – Accenture Announces Progress Toward a Gender-Balanced Workforce as Part of Its International Women’s Day Celebration; 29/03/2018 – MEREDITH CORP – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SELL MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING (MXM) TO ACCENTURE; 18/04/2018 – Accenture to Help Orkla Drive Digital Services and Growth Through SAP S/4HANA®; 21/03/2018 – Accenture Labs and Grameen Foundation India Use Emerging Technologies to Help Increase Adoption of Financial Services Among Low-Income Women; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE

Commerce Bank decreased its stake in Guidewire Software Inc (GWRE) by 71.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Commerce Bank sold 9,585 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.68% . The institutional investor held 3,769 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $382,000, down from 13,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Commerce Bank who had been investing in Guidewire Software Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $108.08. About 241,167 shares traded. Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) has risen 18.63% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GWRE News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE, REPORTS PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERINGS OF; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software 2Q Rev $163.8M; 26/04/2018 – Guidewire Software Announces Prelude Software as a New Solution Partner; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 NON GAAP SHR $0.98 – $1.04; 16/05/2018 – FRISS Announced as New Solution Partner for Guidewire Software; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE SOFTWARE INC SEES FISCAL 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.58 – $0.51; 06/03/2018 – Guidewire Software Sees 3Q Loss/Shr 51c-Loss 46c; 21/03/2018 – Guidewire Dublin Recognised as Global Centre for Product Development and Professional Services; 06/03/2018 – GUIDEWIRE 2Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 19C; 22/03/2018 – Mutual of Enumclaw Insurance Selects Guidewire Products for Claims Management and Digital Vendor Experience

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South Dakota Council has 0.38% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 99,530 shares. National Bank Pictet And Cie (Asia) Ltd holds 0.45% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 5,276 shares. Jaffetilchin Inv Ptnrs Ltd Liability Company has 0.05% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 472,301 are held by Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership. Franklin Res Incorporated invested in 0.48% or 4.89M shares. Grandeur Peak Glob Advsrs Limited Liability invested 1.33% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Wms Partners Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 3,318 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Gemmer Asset Ltd Liability invested in 324 shares. Huntington Savings Bank has invested 0% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Endurance Wealth Mgmt Inc accumulated 155 shares. Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd owns 1,790 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.39% or 82,441 shares in its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Canandaigua National Bank has invested 0.82% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Bokf Na stated it has 0.24% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Since September 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $212,324 activity.

Commerce Bank, which manages about $8.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 9,881 shares to 156,282 shares, valued at $8.04M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 6,658 shares in the quarter, for a total of 188,689 shares, and has risen its stake in Lauder Estee Cos Inc (NYSE:EL).