Sunbelt Securities Has Lowered Position in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Stock Price Rose; As Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Valuation Declined, Alpine Investment Management Boosted by $1.11 Million Its Holding

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $117.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.89 during the last trading session, reaching $268.25. About 1.08M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO BEGINS ANALYST CALL; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE MARCH COMP SALES UP 8.6%; 07/03/2018 – Costco 2Q Rev $32.99B; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO FEB. TOTAL COMP SALES UP. 10.5%, EST. UP 8%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO SAYS U.S. MEMBERSHIP RENEWAL RATE RISES TO 90.1% IN 2Q; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP COST.O SAYS TOTAL COMPANY COMPARABLE SALES 10.9% IN APRIL; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Sales $12.92 Billion, Up 10.9%; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q EPS $1.59, EST. $1.49; 09/04/2018 – Boxed, the Costco for millennials, is launching a free-shipping membership program – and it has one big advantage over Amazon Prime

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) by 3.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 158,681 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.07% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 5.22M shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.25 million, up from 5.06M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Resolute Fst Prods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $638.75M market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $7.01. About 177,811 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 21.02% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.45% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 16/04/2018 – Resolute Forest Products Announces Tentative Agreement With Unifor; 21/03/2018 – St Louis County: Pharmacy Benefit Management Services – RFP 2018-20-TP; 01/05/2018 – ThunderBaySource: Unifor ratifies new agreement with Resolute; 21/05/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-024-C-2018(P); 15/05/2018 – MiCTA Issues An RFP For Telecom, Internet, Services & Applications (TISA); 14/05/2018 – Resolute Investment Managers Launches New Affiliate Company; Hires Morley Campbell as Portfolio Manager; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE CEO SAYS TRANSPORT ISSUES CONTINUE TO IMPACT EARNINGS; 07/05/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Forest Bioenergy Re; 19/03/2018 – CNL Issues RFP for Construction of $370 Million Laboratory Complex; 26/04/2018 – Arizona Public Service Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30M and $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kingstone Cos Inc (NASDAQ:KINS) by 195,794 shares to 2,768 shares, valued at $41,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,949 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 585,345 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,135 shares to 6,633 shares, valued at $1.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,275 shares, and has risen its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 26.51 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.