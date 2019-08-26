Sunbelt Securities Has Lowered Mcdonalds (MCD) Position by $332,262; Symmetry Peak Management Increases Holding in Netease (Call) (NTES)

Symmetry Peak Management Llc increased its stake in Netease Inc (Call) (NTES) by 746.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Symmetry Peak Management Llc bought 11,200 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 12,700 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.07 million, up from 1,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Symmetry Peak Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $247.23. About 590,396 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC SAYS CO, ALIMUSIC JOINTLY ENTERED INTO A CROSS-LICENSING AGREEMENT WITH RESPECT TO MUSIC COPYRIGHTS; 11/05/2018 – HSBC Adds Santander Brasil, Exits Sensata, Cuts Netease: 13F; 26/03/2018 – NetEase and Google Unveil Open Source Automated Testing Solution on GDC Opening Day; 22/05/2018 – Franklin Dynatech Adds DocuSign Inc., Exits Netease; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q Rev $2.26B; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 15.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 9,274 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76 million, down from 11,032 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $159.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.20% or $4.83 during the last trading session, reaching $214.66. About 3.66M shares traded or 23.39% up from the average. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 10/04/2018 – McDonald’s Plans 200 New Restaurants in Nordic Expansion; 20/03/2018 – NLRB: Proposed Settlement Agreements Presented in McDonald’s USA, LLC, et. al; 04/04/2018 – McDonald’s of North Texas Offers Students And Teachers Free Breakfast April 10; 13/03/2018 – InsideSources: Monticello, Borax and McDonald’s – Three Tales of Inflation; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: `ENCOURAGED’ BY RESPONSE TO NEW U.S. DOLLAR MENU; 08/03/2018 – DataSource Announces Neil Golden, Former Chief Marketing Officer for McDonald’s USA, as New Board Member; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s to Speed Pace of ‘Experience of the Future’ in U.S; 07/03/2018 – McDonald’s is turning its golden arches upside down to make a statement; 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING BEGINS; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s: Comparable Guest Counts Up in All Segments Except U.S. in 1Q

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Birch Hill Inv Advsr Limited owns 0.07% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 4,765 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel has invested 0.1% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Cim Inv Mangement Incorporated holds 1,846 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsrs has 3,150 shares. Annex Advisory Ltd, Wisconsin-based fund reported 1,900 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) or 3,836 shares. Kansas-based Creative Planning has invested 0.15% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Samlyn Cap Lc holds 1.17% or 261,064 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc owns 3.43M shares or 0.46% of their US portfolio. Telemus Capital Lc has invested 0.37% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 0.53% in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Triangle Secs Wealth Mgmt holds 3,694 shares. Telos Capital Mgmt reported 4,447 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt accumulated 3.34 million shares. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.23% or 2,684 shares in its portfolio.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 440 shares to 786 shares, valued at $925,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 earnings per share, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.65 billion for 24.17 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual earnings per share reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

