Sunbelt Securities Has Lowered Its Stake in Costco Whsl New (COST) as Share Price Rose; W.R. Berkley (WRB) Shareholder Madison Investment Holdings Raised Its Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $123.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $281.37. About 949,536 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 24/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Announces an Increase in Its Quarterly Cash Dividend; 07/03/2018 – COSTCO 2Q REV. $33.00B, EST. $32.75B; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports April Sales Results; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Disciplined Equity Adds Medtronic, Exits Costco; 07/03/2018 – Tax benefit bolsters Costco profit; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 19/04/2018 – EnWave Receives First Repeat Costco Order from Pacific Northwest Division for Moon Cheese; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP SAYS COMPARABLE SALES FOR TOTAL COMPANY UP 8.6% FOR FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8; 09/05/2018 – CORRECT: COSTCO APRIL U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS +7.9%, EST. +6.60%

Madison Investment Holdings Inc increased its stake in W.R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) by 2.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Madison Investment Holdings Inc bought 11,896 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 426,019 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $36.09M, up from 414,123 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc who had been investing in W.R. Berkley Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $70.32. About 782,215 shares traded or 34.77% up from the average. W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE:WRB) has risen 23.69% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.26% the S&P500. Some Historical WRB News: 10/05/2018 – Berkley One Announces Partnership with CyberScout to Provide Clients with Identity Management Services; 08/03/2018 Variety: MoviePass Taps Mike Berkley as Chief Product Officer; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: James B. Gilbert Appointed EVP Overseeign Some Operating Units; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades W.R. Berkley Senior Debt To Baa1, Outlook Stable; 10/05/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES W.R. BERKLEY SR DEBT TO Baa1, OUTLOOK STABLE; 24/04/2018 – WR BERKLEY 1Q COMBINED RATIO REPORTED 94.6%; 19/04/2018 – WR Berkley: Brian P. Douglas to Succeed Gilbert as Pres of BerkleyNet Underwriters; 20/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns W.R. Berkley’s Shelf Ratings; Rates Subordinated Notes Baa3(hyb), On Review For Upgrade; 08/05/2018 – CSE: 2018-0510 – Reinstatement – Berkley Renewables Inc. (BKS); 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates W.R. Berkley Subordinated Notes ‘BBB-‘

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.80 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,008 shares to 10,909 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 7,112 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,768 shares, and has risen its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).