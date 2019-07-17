Sunbelt Securities Has Lowered Its Costco Whsl New (COST) Position by $348,480 as Valuation Rose; First Washington Holds Stake in Fireeye (FEYE)

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (COST) by 41.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 1,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.98% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,024 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $490,000, down from 3,464 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Costco Whsl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $124.14 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $282.27. About 1.32M shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 11/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP – NET SALES OF $12.92 BLN FOR MONTH OF MARCH, FIVE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 8, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 10.9 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 08/03/2018 – Costco’s Squeeze on Suppliers Signifies Pain for P&G, Nestle; 31/03/2018 – Boxed, often dubbed the “Costco for millennials,” sells and delivers a range of goods including sparkling water, chips, cookies and toilet paper in bulk; 09/05/2018 – Costco Wholesale April Same-Store Sales Up 10.9%; 04/05/2018 – MOODY’S DOWNGRADES BEVMO’S CFR TO CAA1; OUTLOOK NEGATIVE; 24/04/2018 – Costco Increases Dividend To 57 Cents A Share — MarketWatch; 09/05/2018 – COSTCO APRIL COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 7.9%, EST. UP 6.60%; 23/03/2018 – Shares of Target and Kroger jump on report of possible merger talks; 06/03/2018 Costco Wholesale Corp expected to post earnings of $1.46 a share – summary

First Washington Corp increased its stake in Fireeye Inc (FEYE) by 32.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Washington Corp bought 51,340 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 208,959 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.51 million, up from 157,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Washington Corp who had been investing in Fireeye Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.17B market cap company. The stock increased 0.72% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $15.47. About 1.82M shares traded. FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) has declined 12.08% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.51% the S&P500. Some Historical FEYE News: 21/05/2018 – FireEye, Inc. Announces $525.0 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 05/03/2018 FireEye Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – FIREEYE 1Q ADJ. LOSS/SHR 4C, EST. LOSS 4C; 17/04/2018 – NSS Labs Announces 2018 Advanced Endpoint Protection Group Test Results; 02/05/2018 – FireEye Sees 2Q Rev $199M-$203M; 29/05/2018 – FireEye Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – FIREEYE INC FEYE.O : MORGAN STANLEY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $21 FROM $19; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 15/03/2018 – There are no rules of engagement in cyberspace, says FireEye CEO Kevin Mandia, leaving countries that rely heavily on the internet, like the U.S., vulnerable to cyber attacks; 16/04/2018 – FireEye Simplifies Cybersecurity Protection; 04/05/2018 – Bitcoin’s ‘been a problem for us,’ says CEO of top cybersecurity firm FireEye

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $727,935 activity.

More notable recent Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Cohen & Steers Realty Shares (CSRSX) a Strong Mutual Fund Pick Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 16, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Celanese to Shut Down Mexico Facility to Reduce Fixed Costs – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Social Security Mistake Could Cost You $111,000 – Nasdaq” on July 07, 2019. More interesting news about Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Tsingshan, partners face cost hike at Indonesia battery chemicals plant – Nasdaq” published on July 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JetBlue Airways and Spirit Airlines Reaffirm Their Q2 Forecasts – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 7,008 shares to 10,909 shares, valued at $1.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 28,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,557 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (HDV).

Analysts await Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) to report earnings on October, 3. They expect $2.53 earnings per share, up 7.20% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.36 per share. COST’s profit will be $1.11 billion for 27.89 P/E if the $2.53 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by Costco Wholesale Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 33.86% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold COST shares while 392 reduced holdings. 119 funds opened positions while 437 raised stakes. 300.70 million shares or 10.74% less from 336.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,762 are held by London Of Virginia. 37,675 were reported by Richard Bernstein Advsr Limited Liability Corporation. Capital Counsel Ltd Liability Corporation New York stated it has 6.38% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Moreover, Sun Life has 0.04% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 750 shares. Quadrant Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.85% or 13,824 shares. Wellington Mngmt Grp Incorporated Limited Liability Partnership owns 0.33% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 6.07 million shares. Chickasaw Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,265 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Banking Corporation holds 406,961 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio. Agf Investments holds 1.07% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) or 393,389 shares. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Ww Asset Inc has 0.42% invested in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) for 34,421 shares. Ws Management Lllp reported 78,010 shares. Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.36% in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST). Savings Bank Of America Corp De holds 0.27% or 7.29M shares in its portfolio. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp has 6,388 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.26, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 27 investors sold FEYE shares while 83 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 154.37 million shares or 10.41% more from 139.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legal General Group Public Limited has 0.01% invested in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) for 1.45 million shares. Stephens Mngmt Gru Ltd Co reported 0.3% stake. Strs Ohio invested in 0% or 11,028 shares. Cambridge Investment Advsrs Incorporated reported 22,960 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Palisade Cap Lc Nj holds 0.01% or 11,000 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 29,760 shares in its portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc Ltd reported 2.08M shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation Ny owns 11,900 shares. The Massachusetts-based Eaton Vance Management has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Hanson Mcclain has 1,100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Grassi Invest Mngmt, California-based fund reported 42,100 shares. Vanguard Group Inc holds 17.25 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Essex Inv Mgmt holds 0.03% or 13,708 shares in its portfolio. Lenox Wealth Mgmt has invested 0% in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE). Blair William Com Il reported 78,301 shares.

First Washington Corp, which manages about $237.40 million and $197.11 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 617 shares to 3,014 shares, valued at $5.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kornit Digital Ltd by 59,730 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 175,931 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp.

More notable recent FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 30, 2019 – Business Wire” on July 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “FireEye Expands Managed Defense MDR Services – Business Wire” published on July 16, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “New FireEye Email Threat Report Reveals Increase in Social Engineering Attacks – Business Wire” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Can FireEye Rally Above Its IPO Price This Year? – Motley Fool” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is FireEye Inc (FEYE) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 26, 2019.