Sunbelt Securities Has Lifted Salesforce Com (CRM) Position By $1.11 Million; Catalina Lighting (CALA) Has 1.67 Sentiment

Catalina Lighting Inc (CALA) investors sentiment increased to 1.67 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.61, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. The ratio improved, as 35 active investment managers opened new and increased positions, while 21 decreased and sold their holdings in Catalina Lighting Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 21.70 million shares, up from 21.11 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Catalina Lighting Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 8 Reduced: 13 Increased: 27 New Position: 8.

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) stake by 179.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sunbelt Securities Inc acquired 7,008 shares as Salesforce Com Inc (CRM)’s stock declined 4.72%. The Sunbelt Securities Inc holds 10,909 shares with $1.73 million value, up from 3,901 last quarter. Salesforce Com Inc now has $124.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $142.71. About 4.88M shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 30/05/2018 – QUOINE Builds its Cryptocurrency Business on Salesforce; 03/05/2018 – News On MuleSoft Inc. (MULE) Now Under CRM; 30/05/2018 – Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff spoke to Jim Cramer on CNBC’s “Mad Money” on Tuesday; 15/05/2018 – Vlocity Launches Automated Claims Features to Expand End-to-End Insurance Policy Lifecycle Management; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 24/04/2018 – Salesforce to Invest $2.2 Billion in its French Business Over Five Years; 29/05/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 9c-Loss 8c; 28/03/2018 – Salesforce Launches Integration Cloud and Empowers Trailblazers to Create Connected Customer Experiences with the Salesforce Pl; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE: GREG SCHOTT WILL REMAIN CHIEF EXECUTIVE OF MULESOFT; 24/04/2018 – Magnet 360 Announces Lightning Bolt Factory, for Salesforce Lightning Bolt, Empowering Companies to Deploy Faster With Partner

Among 29 analysts covering Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), 27 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 93% are positive. Salesforce.com has $200 highest and $160 lowest target. $182.86’s average target is 28.13% above currents $142.71 stock price. Salesforce.com had 40 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, February 27. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, February 25 with “Buy”. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by BTIG Research. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 5. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Bernstein. JMP Securities maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 26 report. The stock of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) earned “Buy” rating by Oppenheimer on Friday, February 22. Nomura maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 5 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 5 by Wells Fargo.

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased Agnc Invt Corp stake by 37,775 shares to 82,252 valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Dowdupont Inc stake by 8,145 shares and now owns 26,864 shares. Ishares Tr (IDV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Limited Com holds 4,800 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Hyman Charles D has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Adi Mngmt Ltd Liability Company holds 3,000 shares. Evergreen Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 1,850 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc reported 4.02M shares. Moreover, Cookson Peirce And Com has 1.97% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). 4.44 million are held by Capital Rech Global Invsts. Nbt Commercial Bank N A invested in 11,532 shares. Moreover, Twin has 0.58% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 74,870 shares. Art Advsrs Ltd holds 0.03% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) or 3,155 shares. Ww Asset Management Inc reported 0.4% stake. 1.23M were accumulated by Raymond James & Assocs. Avalon Advsr Ltd Llc accumulated 0.01% or 2,450 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw owns 0.72% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) for 42,717 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated, Minnesota-based fund reported 5.32M shares.

Calithera Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule drugs directed against tumor metabolism and tumor immunology targets for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $208.92 million. The Company’s lead product candidate is CB-839, an inhibitor of glutaminase, which is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors. It currently has negative earnings. The firm has a license agreement with Mars, Inc. to develop and commercialize SymbioscienceÂ’s portfolio of arginase inhibitors for use in human healthcare; and license and research agreement with High Point Pharmaceuticals, LLC and TransTech Pharma LLC to develop and commercialize hexokinase II inhibitors.

The stock increased 0.39% or $0.015 during the last trading session, reaching $3.885. About 151,716 shares traded. Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (CALA) has risen 3.41% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.41% the S&P500. Some Historical CALA News: 27/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Announces FDA Fast Track Designation Granted to CB-839 in Combination with Cabozantinib for Treatment of Patients with Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 18/04/2018 – CALITHERA’S CB-839 WITH CABOZANTINIB GRANTED FAST TRACK STATUS; 08/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Sees Cash, Cash Equivalents and Investments Will Sufficient to Meet Operating Plan Through 2020; 13/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Apr 16; 18/04/2018 – Calithera Biosciences: Designation Granted for Treatment of Patients With Advanced Renal Cell Carcinoma; 03/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Jun 2; 23/03/2018 – Calithera Biosciences Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 10/05/2018 – Calithera Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 37c; 08/03/2018 Calithera Biosciences 4Q Loss/Shr 31c

Bvf Inc Il holds 2.28% of its portfolio in Calithera Biosciences, Inc. for 3.02 million shares. Franklin Street Advisors Inc Nc owns 82,580 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Federated Investors Inc Pa has 0.06% invested in the company for 3.77 million shares. The Japan-based Hikari Power Ltd has invested 0.04% in the stock. Adage Capital Partners Gp L.L.C., a Massachusetts-based fund reported 700,000 shares.