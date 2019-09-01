Sunbelt Securities Has Lifted Its United Parcel Service (UPS) Position by $725,385; Share Price Rose; Merck & Co (MRK) Holder John G Ullman & Associates Has Decreased Its Stake by $4.73 Million

John G Ullman & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (MRK) by 28.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. John G Ullman & Associates Inc sold 56,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.42% . The institutional investor held 140,075 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.65 million, down from 197,011 at the end of the previous reported quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc who had been investing in Merck & Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $220.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $86.47. About 5.92M shares traded. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 28.05% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.05% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 19/04/2018 – P&G to Acquire Merck KGaA’s Consumer-Health Unit — 2d Update; 17/04/2018 – MERCK REPORTS FIRST PHASE THREE STUDIES FOR PCV-15 (V114); 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 03/05/2018 – Moderna Therapeutics received an additional $125 million in funding through an expanded partnership with Merck around a personalized cancer vaccine; 16/05/2018 – Merck KGaA: Study Is Collaboration With Washington University; 27/03/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) ACCEPTS BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S APPLICATION FOR OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB) PLUS YERVOY (IPILIMUMAB) FOR PREVIOUSLY TREATED PATIENTS WITH MSI-H OR DMMR METASTATIC…; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 26/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – QTRLY OPDIVO WORLDWIDE REVENUE $1,511 MLN VS $1,127 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 16/04/2018 – Merck Expands Lead in Lung Cancer Therapy (Video); 16/04/2018 – Merck lung cancer trial boosts immunotherapy hopes

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 109.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 6,535 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 12,530 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.40M, up from 5,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $100.14B market cap company. The stock increased 0.24% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.66. About 2.04M shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service Sees FY Adj EPS $7.03-Adj EPS $7.37; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups Fremont-Rideout Hlth Gp, CA Bnd Rtg To ‘A’ Fm ‘BBB-‘; 20/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Expands Marketplace Shipping Platform by Adding Houzz and Pricefalls Marketplace; 12/03/2018 – Online Language Learning: Global Market Report (2017-2021) Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 18.97% – Rise in Online Language Learning Start-Ups is Driving the Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 26/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups 1, Lwrs 1 Rtg On CSFB MH Ps-Thrgh Crts Ser 2002-MH3; 12/04/2018 – Kraft Branding Ups the Ante in Europe with Two New Senior Hires; 14/05/2018 – Fitch: Telco M&A Convergence Driven, Incumbent Tie-Ups Unlikely; 06/03/2018 – United Parcel Service Names Nando Cesarone International President; 08/05/2018 – WALMART INC’S WMT.N ONLINE GROCERY DELIVERY PARTNERSHIPS WITH RIDE-HAILING SERVICES UBER AND LYFT HAVE ENDED; 02/05/2018 – svea herbst: Exclusive: UPS weighs strategy to deliver bulky goods to boost growth

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold UPS shares while 373 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 399 raised stakes. 465.49 million shares or 0.08% less from 465.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside National Bank reported 850 shares. E&G Advisors Limited Partnership holds 3,021 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Cibc Commercial Bank Usa, Illinois-based fund reported 6,076 shares. Veritable Lp holds 0.06% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) or 25,157 shares. Stephens Ar reported 162,554 shares stake. Mairs And Pwr has 1.24% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Department Mb Savings Bank N A invested in 0.02% or 1,730 shares. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 17,169 shares. Baillie Gifford & holds 261,591 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Clark Cap Mgmt Group invested in 0.01% or 3,011 shares. Sunbelt has 12,530 shares. 1St Source Natl Bank has 10,078 shares. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Goelzer Inv Management Inc holds 0.27% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 25,469 shares. Calamos Advsr Ltd Liability accumulated 112,340 shares or 0.08% of the stock.

More notable recent United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “With a Yield Near a 10-Year High, Is UPS Stock a Buy? – The Motley Fool” on June 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “UPS Helps K12 Equip Online Learners For Back To School – GlobeNewswire” published on August 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Reasons the Market Is Being Harsh on UPS – Yahoo Finance” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “FedEx ends another Amazon contract, giving UPS new leverage â€” and concerns – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Potentially Undervalued? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

More notable recent Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “HHS pledges $23M for Merck’s Ebola vaccine – Seeking Alpha” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Adding Merck (NYSE:MRK) To Your Watchlist Today? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kahn Brothers’ Top 6 Buys in the 2nd Quarter – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Performing In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

