Sunbelt Securities Has Lifted Amgen (AMGN) Stake by $305,802; Share Price Rose; Holder Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Increased Kforce.Com (KFRC) Position

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 28.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 1,618 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 7,275 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.38 million, up from 5,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.16B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $207.73. About 2.39 million shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 08/03/2018 – Amgen Announces Final Results Of Tender Offer; 23/03/2018 – AMGEN INC – RECOMMENDED LABEL INCLUDES NEW INDICATION BASED ON REPATHA CARDIOVASCULAR OUTCOMES STUDY; 01/05/2018 – SANOFI & REGENERON TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT; 22/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – ALL OF DIRECTOR NOMINEES WERE RE-ELECTED TO BOARD AT ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS; 17/05/2018 – FDA OKS AIMOVIG FOR PREVENTIVE TREATMENT OF MIGRAINE IN ADULTS; 24/04/2018 – Amgen, Inc. 1Q EPS $3.25; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – APPROVAL OF PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS IS BASED ON DATA FROM A PHASE 3 STUDY; 10/03/2018 – NUMERICALLY FEWER HEART-RELATED DEATHS REPORTED WITH PRALUENT VS PLACEBO IN STUDY – RESEARCHERS; 11/04/2018 – Mylan Partners with Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira® (adalimumab); 02/05/2018 – $JNJ acquires BeneVir for $140M upfront + $900M milestone $MRK acquires Viralytics for $394M Oncolytic virus back to be the hot thing in I/O again? More $AMGN T-Vec + PD1 combo data to come at #ASCO18

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Kforce.Com Inc (KFRC) by 43.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc bought 149,399 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.40% . The institutional investor held 491,298 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.25M, up from 341,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $769.05M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $32.72. About 95,575 shares traded. Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) has declined 7.99% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.99% the S&P500. Some Historical KFRC News: 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q EPS 37c; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: KFORCE SEES 2Q EPS 62C TO 65C, EST. 61C; 10/05/2018 – Kforce Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 01/05/2018 – Kforce Non-Deal Roadshow Set By Northcoast Research for May. 8; 01/05/2018 – KFORCE 1Q REV. $346.3M, EST. $345.0M; 01/05/2018 – Kforce 1Q Rev $346.3M; 15/05/2018 – Hancock Holding Buys New 1.1% Position in Kforce; 25/04/2018 – Kforce Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – DJ Kforce Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KFRC); 11/05/2018 – Broadview Advisors LLC Exits Position in Kforce

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parkside Finance Commercial Bank Tru reported 1,902 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Smead Mngmt Inc has 666,765 shares. Cannell Peter B And stated it has 10,935 shares. Community Tru Investment owns 0.04% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 1,676 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Liability Com holds 686 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Zacks Management owns 246,710 shares for 1.01% of their portfolio. Fort Ltd Partnership reported 11,460 shares. Advisory Alpha Lc reported 59 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). 107,872 were accumulated by Lodestar Invest Counsel Il. Moreover, Virginia Retirement System Et Al has 0.11% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Tru Investment Advsrs invested 1.37% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Amer Century Cos Inc has invested 0.14% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 1,266 shares to 12,665 shares, valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 9,274 shares, and cut its stake in Agnc Invt Corp.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 13 investors sold KFRC shares while 60 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 20.15 million shares or 2.51% less from 20.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Management Lc holds 0.01% or 6,047 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can reported 62,545 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) reported 1,378 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Llc stated it has 8,934 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Principal Group accumulated 14,506 shares. Fmr Ltd, Massachusetts-based fund reported 117 shares. Wells Fargo & Commerce Mn holds 0% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) or 88,214 shares. Century Companies owns 238,746 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Seizert Prns Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC). Chicago Equity Ptnrs Limited Liability Company owns 37,330 shares. Merian Glob (Uk) Ltd owns 0.09% invested in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) for 292,196 shares. 36,385 were reported by Systematic Management Lp. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 0% or 148,551 shares. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.06% or 17,963 shares. Dupont Cap Management holds 0.02% or 26,677 shares.

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc, which manages about $2.14 billion and $7.90 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 3,646 shares to 16,898 shares, valued at $3.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 6,760 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 28,908 shares, and cut its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI).

