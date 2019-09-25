Sunbelt Securities Has Decreased Position in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $596,781 as Market Valuation Rose; Cadian Capital Management LP Trimmed Its Position in Sarepta Therapeutics (SRPT) by $9.37 Million as Stock Rose

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 2,883 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 6,391 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.33 million, down from 9,274 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $161.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $212.54. About 1.05M shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 32.83% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 32.83% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S: U.S. COMPS DRIVEN BY PRICE INCREASES, TRADING UP; 12/03/2018 – Boston Market “Springs” Into Easter With Multiple Meals-To-lmpress This Season; 22/03/2018 – McDonald’s Reinforces its Commitment to the Community through 12th Annual Inspiration Celebration Gospel Tour; 13/03/2018 – McDonald’s All American Games Announces The 2018 Morgan Wootten Player Of The Year Award Winners; 30/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S: INVESTING $1.5B IN STORE REMODELS IN U.S. THIS YR; 08/03/2018 – McDonald’s is flipping its iconic golden arches upside down in ‘celebration of women’ – and people are freaking out; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 11/04/2018 – GLORY to Feature Cash Automation Solutions at McDonald’s Worldwide Conference; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Disciplined Equity Adds McDonald’s, Exits P&G; 30/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S SEES FULL YR TAX RATE 25%-27%

Cadian Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (SRPT) by 10.16% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp sold 62,046 shares as the company’s stock rose 28.76% . The hedge fund held 548,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $83.35M, down from 610,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.51% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $75.02. About 1.10M shares traded. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 29.09% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.09% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 05/05/2018 – Sarepta Raises New Hopes — Barron’s; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – SAREPTA IS GRANTED EXCLUSIVE OPTION TO ACQUIRE MYONEXUS; 15/04/2018 – Merck: Safety Profile of Keytruda Consistent With Previous Trials of Patients With Advanced Melanoma; 10/04/2018 – Oncolytics Biotech(R) Presents Positive REOLYSIN(R) Data in Combination with Keytruda and anti-CD73 at International Oncolytic Virus Conference 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Sarepta Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SRPT); 03/05/2018 – Sarepta Therapeutics Granted Exclusive Option to Acquire Myonexus; 09/04/2018 – KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) MONOTHERAPY MET PRIMARY ENDPOINT IN PHASE 3 KEYNOTE-042 STUDY, SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVING OS AS FIRST-LINE THERAPY IN LOCALLY ADVANCED OR METASTATIC NSCLC PATIENTS EXPRESSING P…; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`; 22/03/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio to present overview of phase II clinical trial portfolio combining bemcentinib with KEYTRUDA at 3rd Annual Immuno-Oncology Summit Europe; 10/04/2018 – BerGenBio ASA: BerGenBio completes recruitment into first stage of Phase II NSCLC trial with selective AXL inhibitor bemcentinib combined with KEYTRUDA®

Analysts await McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.22 EPS, up 5.71% or $0.12 from last year’s $2.1 per share. MCD’s profit will be $1.69B for 23.93 P/E if the $2.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.05 actual EPS reported by McDonald's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $2.99 million activity. Shares for $219,950 were bought by BEHRENS M KATHLEEN on Thursday, September 5. The insider INGRAM DOUGLAS S bought $2.00 million. The insider BONNEY MICHAEL W bought $173,480.

Analysts await Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $-1.34 earnings per share, down 16.52% or $0.19 from last year’s $-1.15 per share. After $-3.74 actual earnings per share reported by Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -64.17% EPS growth.