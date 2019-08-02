Sunbelt Securities Has Boosted Walmart (WMT) Holding by $689,864; Temasek Holdings Private LTD Stake in Centurylink (CTL) Has Trimmed by $285.36 Million

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd decreased its stake in Centurylink Inc (CTL) by 21.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd sold 25.94 million shares as the company’s stock rose 6.43% . The institutional investor held 97.26 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.17B, down from 123.20 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd who had been investing in Centurylink Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $11.94. About 5.28M shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 35.14% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 03/04/2018 – CenturyLink takes cyber intelligence to the next level with expanded view of threatscape; 03/05/2018 – Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Globalstar, Inc. on Behalf of Stockholders – GSAT; 14/03/2018 – Department of Justice approves CenturyLink’s proposed sale of former Level 3 metro network assets in Boise area to Syringa Networks; 25/04/2018 – Globalstar to merge with FiberLight in $1.65 bln deal; 21/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Operations, Labor Relations and Legal Appointments; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/05/2018 – CenturyLink 1Q Net $115M; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC – BRUCE HANKS HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 05/04/2018 – CENTURYLINK HOLDER TEMASEK BOOSTED STAKE TO 11.0%; 22/04/2018 – DJ CenturyLink Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CTL)

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Walmart Inc (WMT) by 267.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 7,112 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.90% . The institutional investor held 9,768 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $953,000, up from 2,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Walmart Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $311.99B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $109.29. About 3.07 million shares traded. Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) has risen 24.19% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical WMT News: 06/04/2018 – Walmart completes due diligence for buying into India’s Flipkart; 03/05/2018 – Fast Co Design: Exclusive: Walmart.com Redesigns As The Anti-Amazon; 09/05/2018 – WALMART SAYS IT WILL PAY ABOUT $16 BLN FOR INITIAL STAKE OF ABOUT 77 PCT IN FLIPKART; 30/03/2018 – Walmart Founding Family Faces Test in Humana Acquisition Talks; 04/04/2018 – WALMART – UNDER AGREEMENT, CHEESEWRIGHT TO BE EMPLOYED ON FULL-TIME BASIS THROUGH MARCH 31, ON PART-TIME BASIS FROM APRIL 1, 2018 THROUGH JAN 31, 2019; 02/04/2018 – Walmart is looking at buying PillPack, an online pharmacy, for under $1 billion; 16/03/2018 – The deal could help Walmart enter the Indian retail market and also bolster Flipkart’s efforts to compete with Amazon; 29/05/2018 – MEDIA-Executive VP of U.S. central operations at Walmart to take over realty division – Bloomberg; 13/03/2018 – Times of India: SoftBank likely to part-sell Flipkart stake to Walmart; 29/03/2018 – Walmart Commits to Reduce Emissions by 50 Million Metric Tons in China

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnc Invt Corp by 37,775 shares to 82,252 shares, valued at $1.48 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 1,440 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,024 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.04, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 69 investors sold WMT shares while 539 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 448 raised stakes. 824.26 million shares or 2.68% less from 846.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Harbour Investment Mngmt & Counsel Limited Liability Company invested in 1.7% or 16,775 shares. Fulton National Bank & Trust Na invested in 38,391 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Lc reported 1.58% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Mufg Americas Hldgs owns 103,058 shares. Hightower Tru Lta has invested 1.21% of its portfolio in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 8,392 are held by Aviance Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company. Cambridge Inv Advsr invested in 220,938 shares. The Georgia-based Montag A & Associate has invested 1.09% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Martingale Asset Mgmt LP owns 0.71% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) for 675,298 shares. Stevens Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 308,609 shares or 1.28% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Lc invested in 3.30M shares. Moreover, Mercer Advisers Inc has 2.8% invested in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). Halsey Associates Ct stated it has 0.47% in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT). 32,759 are held by Covington Capital Management. Amer Comml Bank holds 76,646 shares or 2.36% of its portfolio.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 9 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $3.05 million activity. 15,000 shares were bought by Dev Indraneel, worth $147,155 on Thursday, May 23. $95,600 worth of stock was bought by CLONTZ STEVEN T on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. 2,000 shares were bought by Chilton Kevin P., worth $24,608. $196,600 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by GLENN T MICHAEL.

Analysts await CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) to report earnings on August, 7 after the close. They expect $0.31 earnings per share, up 19.23% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.26 per share. CTL’s profit will be $337.99 million for 9.63 P/E if the $0.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by CenturyLink, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.82% negative EPS growth.

