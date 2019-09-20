Sunbelt Securities Has Boosted Its Netflix (NFLX) Holding by $574,722; Woodmont Investment Counsel Position In Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) Was Boosted

Sunbelt Securities Inc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 103.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc bought 1,566 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 3,085 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.13 million, up from 1,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $116.47B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.58% or $15.99 during the last trading session, reaching $270.61. About 10.08M shares traded or 40.67% up from the average. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 09/03/2018 – MacRumors: Obama Reportedly in Talks With Netflix to Produce Original Content, Apple Also Interested; 16/04/2018 – Netflix Sees 2Q EPS 79c; 27/03/2018 – QUEBEC PLEDGES C$2.2 BILLION TO LOWER SMALL BUSINESS TAXES OVER FIVE YEARS; 09/03/2018 – Tech Today: Finisar’s Dismal Report, Netflix’s Halo, Big Blue’s Missing Timeline — Barron’s Blog; 08/05/2018 – Daily Mail: BBC goes into battle with Netflix and Amazon ‘as it holds talks with Channel 4 and ITV about teaming up to create a; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 07/05/2018 – Eagle Communications Moves Forward Signing Elevate SaaS Agreement with Espial; 13/03/2018 – Netflix is proceeding with caution to make the show economically viable without compromising the production costs and newsgathering operation; 16/04/2018 – Investors May Be Watching These Netflix-Heavy Funds: ETF Watch; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (WY) by 7.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc bought 14,655 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.62% . The hedge fund held 207,451 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.46M, up from 192,796 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Weyerhaeuser Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $27.76. About 1.85 million shares traded. Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY) has declined 25.53% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical WY News: 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Adj EPS 36c; 18/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Distribution will be adding Owens Corning® FOAMULAR® XPS to Select West Coast Markets; 25/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Co expected to post earnings of 33 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 27/04/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO WY.N : D. A. DAVIDSON RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $2.50 TO $37.50 ; RATING NEUTRAL; 09/05/2018 – Weyerhaeuser CDS Widens 12 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 05/03/2018 Weyerhaeuser Distribution Adds Fiberon® Decking to its Houston and Phoenix Facilities; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser Sees 2Q Real Estate, Energy & Natural Resources Earnings Comparable to 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Weyerhaeuser 1Q Cash Flows From Operations $136; 23/05/2018 – Columbia Bank Appoints Craig Eerkes as Chairman of Board to Succeed William Weyerhaeuser; 17/05/2018 – WEYERHAEUSER CO. DECLARES DIV ON SHRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 43 investors sold WY shares while 242 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 216 raised stakes. 550.67 million shares or 0.48% more from 548.03 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Papp L Roy Associates invested 1.52% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Westpac Banking Corporation has invested 0% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 276,324 were reported by Aviva Public Ltd Co. Johnson Investment Counsel reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). Mraz Amerine Assoc has invested 0.18% in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). San Francisco Sentry Invest Gp (Ca) accumulated 208 shares. Appleton Ma holds 0.06% or 18,791 shares in its portfolio. Brinker reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Weyerhaeuser Company (NYSE:WY). 30,239 are held by Panagora Asset Inc. Carnegie Cap Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com reported 0.02% stake. 22,944 were reported by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma. Oakwood Mgmt Ltd Com Ca holds 133,247 shares or 1.51% of its portfolio. Ballentine Partners Limited Com, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 15,991 shares. Court Place Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% stake. Brookfield Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.05% or 398,998 shares.

Woodmont Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $557.42M and $403.62M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Us Etf Tr by 7,197 shares to 111,623 shares, valued at $5.62 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1,682 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,632 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Whitehall Fds Inc (VYM).

Since June 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $119,640 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Axiom Int Investors Lc De accumulated 1.43% or 142,344 shares. Eqis Capital Management Incorporated reported 0.09% stake. Horan Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Cambridge Rech Advisors owns 0.22% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 63,827 shares. Hightower Advsrs Lc has 0.18% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). 9,023 are owned by Dowling Yahnke Lc. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department owns 283,877 shares. One Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,013 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Illinois-based Cibc Natl Bank Usa has invested 0.26% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 97,068 shares stake. Wexford Cap Limited Partnership holds 0.18% or 4,160 shares. Wesbanco Bancorp Inc owns 2,152 shares. First Citizens Bancorp And Tru stated it has 0.39% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). First Interstate Fincl Bank has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Plante Moran Financial Advisors Ltd holds 0.16% or 1,435 shares in its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $2.00 million activity.

