Sunbelt Securities Decreased Its Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Shares Rose; Tiverton Asset Management Cut Autozone (AZO) Stake by $710,656; Market Valuation Rose

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 426 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 1,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $959.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $30.77 during the last trading session, reaching $1943.05. About 4.93 million shares traded or 28.38% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 13/04/2018 – Tech Today: Arista Cut, Defending Facebook, Amazon’s Postal Math — Barron’s Blog; 23/04/2018 – Amazon is reportedly building a smart home robot; 02/04/2018 – Dow drops more than 200 points as Amazon leads tech lower; 16/05/2018 – Amazon Announces New Tucson Fulfillment Center; 13/03/2018 – AMAZON IS SAID TO HAVE MULLED BUYING TEXTURE BEFORE APPLE DEAL; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 26/04/2018 – Munster’s initial reaction to $AMZN earnings: “I love this.”; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.4 percent while Netflix and Amazon rose more than 2 percent each; 05/03/2018 – StarBusinessClub: Amazon in talks with JPMorgan, Capital One over chequing accounts; 12/03/2018 – HO CHI MINH CITY — Amazon.com is to officially launch its e-commerce services in Vietnam, with the aim of taking on Chinese rival Alibaba Group Holding in one of the fastest-growing e-tailing markets in the world. The U.S

Tiverton Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Autozone Inc (AZO) by 35.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tiverton Asset Management Llc sold 694 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.76% with the market. The institutional investor held 1,265 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.30 million, down from 1,959 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tiverton Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Autozone Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.11B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.00% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1146.18. About 233,883 shares traded. AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) has risen 46.90% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.47% the S&P500. Some Historical AZO News: 31/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Auto Zone – 03/31/2018 10:54 AM; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Adds Philip Morris, Exits GE, Cuts AutoZone: 13F; 19/03/2018 TVPage Launches lnfluencer Video Affiliate Marketing at Shoptalk 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ AutoZone Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AZO); 15/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – WITH ADDITIONS OF KING AND SOLTAU, AUTOZONE NOW HAS 12 BOARD MEMBERS; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – AutoZone Names Gale King and Jill Soltau to Board; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q EPS $13.42; 22/05/2018 – AutoZone 3Q-End Inventory Rose 3.7%; 22/05/2018 – AUTOZONE INC – DOMESTIC SAME STORE SALES, OR SALES FOR STORES OPEN AT LEAST ONE YEAR, INCREASED 0.6% FOR QUARTER

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG) by 28,649 shares to 30,557 shares, valued at $3.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Denbury Res Inc (NYSE:DNR) by 181,165 shares in the quarter, for a total of 192,665 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pioneer Tru Bankshares N A Or holds 429 shares. 145 are owned by Smith And Howard Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. 9,119 were reported by Pittenger And Anderson. First Heartland Consultants has invested 1.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Stevens First Principles Investment Advsrs owns 45 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Capital Investors reported 3.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Synovus, a Georgia-based fund reported 21,607 shares. Camarda Advisors Ltd Liability invested 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Douglass Winthrop Advsrs Ltd Liability Co holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,519 shares. Moreover, Scholtz & Comm Ltd has 5.31% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,475 shares. Meridian Mngmt Commerce reported 1,835 shares stake. Bragg Advsr Incorporated owns 3,225 shares or 0.75% of their US portfolio. Cornercap Invest Counsel Inc holds 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 492 shares. Highstreet Asset Mngmt has invested 0.37% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Spears Abacus Llc holds 0.03% or 140 shares.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 77.47 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Analysts await AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to report earnings on September, 17. They expect $21.74 earnings per share, up 17.26% or $3.20 from last year’s $18.54 per share. AZO’s profit will be $533.25 million for 13.18 P/E if the $21.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $15.99 actual earnings per share reported by AutoZone, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.96% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold AZO shares while 202 reduced holdings. 96 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 22.77 million shares or 14.29% less from 26.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. King Luther Cap Mgmt Corporation holds 0.02% or 2,371 shares in its portfolio. Avalon Advsrs Llc has 0.34% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 14,730 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0.03% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) or 5,029 shares. Hl Financial Ser Ltd Com holds 238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 25,041 shares. Hartford Investment Mngmt holds 0.08% or 2,704 shares. Moreover, Envestnet Asset has 0.01% invested in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Td Limited Liability Co has invested 3.1% in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). Pinnacle Fin Ptnrs holds 713 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Private Gp Inc has invested 1.25% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO). City Holding holds 25 shares. Mackay Shields Ltd Liability Com holds 0.21% or 28,638 shares in its portfolio. New York State Teachers Retirement holds 0.1% or 37,968 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) for 202,780 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 4,777 shares.