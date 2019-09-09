Sunbelt Securities Decreased Its Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Stake by $686,104; North Run Capital LP Trimmed Stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by $2.11 Million as Shares Declined

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 27.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 4,936 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 13,112 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.83M, down from 18,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $335.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.86% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $127.11. About 5.46 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 09/04/2018 – J&J Faces Another Talc Penalty in Continuing Legal Case (Audio); 06/03/2018 – BOEHRINGER INGELHEIM, LILLY EXPAND PROGRAM FOR JARDIANCE; 15/03/2018 – JNJ ERDAFITINIB DESIGNATION FOR METASTATIC UROTHELIAL CANCER; 18/05/2018 – J&J axes its big BACE program in asymptomatic Alzheimer’s patients as the drumbeat of PhIII failures rolls on $JNJ; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE CONSUMER SALES $3,398 MLN VS $3,228 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 15/05/2018 – #2 PM bureau: Pfizer finally finishes a 3-year regulatory odyssey, bagging an FDA OK for 1st Epogen knockoff $PFE $AMGN $JNJ; 21/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: European Commission Approves JULUCA Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV-1; 17/04/2018 – Blood-cancer treatments Imbruvica and Darzalex have boosted J&J’s pharmaceutical sales, while rheumatoid arthritis drug Remicade has been under pressure; 20/03/2018 – J&J – JOSEPH WOLK PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson scraps Alzheimer’s trials on safety concerns

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Signature Bk New York N Y (SBNY) by 20.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 16,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.74% . The hedge fund held 62,500 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.00M, down from 79,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Signature Bk New York N Y for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.10% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $119.94. About 387,628 shares traded. Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) has risen 14.32% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.32% the S&P500.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18M and $200.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 7,041 shares to 27,221 shares, valued at $5.17 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1,618 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7,275 shares, and has risen its stake in American Fin Tr Inc.

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 15.89 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Homrich & Berg holds 0.42% or 57,375 shares in its portfolio. Allstate Corporation, Illinois-based fund reported 207,246 shares. Nippon Life Insurance owns 302,700 shares or 0.93% of their US portfolio. Korea Invest reported 1.25% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fragasso Grp owns 27,668 shares for 0.83% of their portfolio. Regentatlantic Limited reported 1.74% stake. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Com, a California-based fund reported 1.04M shares. Moreover, Old Republic Corp has 1.06% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Massachusetts-based Penobscot Inv Mgmt Company has invested 2.47% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 9,274 were accumulated by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. 105,502 are held by Marshall Wace Llp. 1.09M were reported by Schafer Cullen Cap Management. Asset Mgmt One stated it has 1.15% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Laffer Investments owns 4,605 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Front Barnett Limited Liability Corp has 0.23% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).