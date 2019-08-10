Sunbelt Securities Cut Position in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $758,280; Chevron (CVX) Shareholder Broderick Brian C Boosted Position

Broderick Brian C increased its stake in Chevron (CVX) by 89.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broderick Brian C bought 14,673 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 31,136 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.84M, up from 16,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broderick Brian C who had been investing in Chevron for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $240.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.66% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $122.42. About 4.72M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 29/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281276 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL SWEENY OLD OCEAN FACILITIES; 14/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS BOARD OF DIRECTORS RECOMMENDED STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON METHANE EMISSIONS – SEC FILING; 12/04/2018 – IENOVA SAYS IN STORAGE, DELIVERY DEAL WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON COMMENTS ON COST SAVINGS IN U.S. GULF DRILLING WORK; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Doubles Permian Oil Forecast, CEO Hints at Share Buyback; 05/03/2018 – FP Energy: Chevron in talks to sell minority stake in Kitimat LNG project; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns a definitive Ba3 rating to Star Energy’s senior secured notes; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 04:03 PM

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 24.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 426 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,332 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.37M, down from 1,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $913.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.38% or $25.31 during the last trading session, reaching $1807.58. About 2.88 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 25/04/2018 – Retailer Carrefour agrees purchasing deal with Systeme-U; 05/03/2018 – Amazon in talks to offer bank accounts with JPMorgan Chase; 18/04/2018 – Amazon says it has more than 100 mln Prime members; 20/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos is currently the richest person in the world. But his dedication to hard work started humbly: at his grandparents’ ranch. via @CNBCMakeIt; 04/04/2018 – Paul Farhi: Maryland seems to like Amazon just fine: Breaking: Maryland House approves $5 billion package to lure Amazon to the; 18/03/2018 – Stanley Straughter: Amazon Scraps Plan to Compete Against Ticketmaster; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 15/03/2018 – Amazon to pop another 10% with ‘long runway’ ahead in apparel, says Wells Fargo; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – BORROWINGS UNDER AMENDED & RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WILL BE USED FOR BACKSTOPPING ANY NOTES CO MAY ISSUE UNDER COMMERCIAL PAPER PROGRAM; 12/04/2018 – Trump orders an evaluation of the Postal Service following his criticism of Amazon

Broderick Brian C, which manages about $279.92M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) by 11,271 shares to 54,343 shares, valued at $4.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Crestwood Advsrs Group Inc Limited Company, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 8,978 shares. Trust Company Of Virginia Va invested in 1.71% or 104,929 shares. Marble Harbor Counsel Limited Liability Corp reported 27,580 shares. Jpmorgan Chase owns 20.33 million shares or 0.51% of their US portfolio. Arrowgrass Prtn (Us) Limited Partnership owns 0.04% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 10,559 shares. Brighton Jones owns 14,605 shares or 0.22% of their US portfolio. First Bancshares Of Hutchinson invested 0.18% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 53,698 are held by Glenview Bancorporation Dept. Raymond James Tru Na invested in 1.16% or 162,887 shares. Bingham Osborn Scarborough Limited Co owns 17,756 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of Stockton owns 26,008 shares. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp reported 1.72% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Victory Cap Management Inc holds 576,072 shares. 9,353 were accumulated by Grisanti Cap Ltd Llc. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 877,000 shares or 0.27% of the stock.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.17 billion for 72.07 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $200.02 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 6,855 shares to 12,152 shares, valued at $932,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) by 5,651 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,542 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (AGG).